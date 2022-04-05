Ten brilliant travel plans for Semana Santa in Spain

Eating too early

Spaniards have very particular meal instances and should you attempt to eat too early, you’ll discover that many locations will not be serving but or will not be even open. The Spanish don’t eat lunch till not less than 2pm and don’t even take into consideration discovering a restaurant for dinner earlier than 8pm, because it gained’t be open. Most locals will eat dinner even later than this.

In Spain, paella is a lunch dish and shouldn’t be ordered within the night. Typically the primary meal of the day is eaten at lunchtime, whereas smaller and lighter meals resembling tapas are eaten within the night.

Not understanding that totally different areas have totally different languages

Whatever area you’re visiting, you’ll need to pay attention to what the native language is – trace: it’s not at all times Spanish. There are literally 5 official languages in Spain together with Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Basque, Galician and Aranese. However, there are additionally different languages spoken, resembling Valencian within the Valencia area, which is similar with Catalan.

Walking round with no shirt on

In international locations such because the UK and Australia, when it will get sizzling, the shirts come off (usually for males), in every single place from public parks to the streets and even supermarkets. In Spain, it is a no-no. Going shirtless is just for the seaside and is definitely thought-about unlawful in some locations. You could also be refused entry should you attempt to store half-naked.

Falling for vacationer traps This applies significantly to consuming and ingesting round well-known vacationer websites. You’ll discover that should you don’t stray far sufficient, regular meals will likely be virtually double the value and half the standard, you may additionally discover that you just’re charged for the most costly bottle of wine doable, even should you had wished the home wine.

Not shopping for tickets upfront

Some of the preferred vacationer points of interest can get extremely busy and be booked up days, if not weeks (and typically months) upfront. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Spain is the second most visited nation on the planet with 83 million guests in 2019, which means that you positively want to purchase tickets effectively upfront for websites resembling Granada’s Alhambra and Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia.

Going buying after lunch

Hoping to slot in a spot of buying after lunch? Forget it, outlets in most locations in Spain shut between 2pm and 5pm. There could also be exceptions within the centres of massive cities and vacationer memento shops will typically keep open.

Trying to do errands on a Sunday

Sunday is a strict relaxation day in Spain. Everything closes, from outlets and supermarkets to banks and submit places of work. Make positive you’re not making an attempt to ship a postcard or alternate cash on a Sunday as it is going to be a waste of time. Tourist points of interest and museums will usually keep open.

Overtipping

Unlike in international locations such because the US, wait workers in Spain are paid a wage, so it’s not essential to tip 15-20 p.c on high of your meal. If the restaurant is especially good otherwise you really feel you had distinctive service, you possibly can tip 10 p.c, however in any other case simply leaving your change is completely acceptable.

Ordering sangria

You know somebody is a vacationer in Spain after they order a sangria. This fruity wine-based concoction is never consumed by native Spaniards. They will as an alternative order a tinto de verano – wine blended with a fizzy lemonade-like drink or only a wine by itself.

Expecting locals will at all times communicate English

Many vacationers will come to Spain anticipating to not have to talk a lot Spanish in any respect and assume that locals will communicate English. While many Spaniards working in hospitality do communicate fundamental English, should you head away from the vacationer centres, attempt to do something out of the atypical or go to extra rural areas, you’ll discover that it’s not that nice. Maybe attempt studying some fundamental Spanish that will help you get by.