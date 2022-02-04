Ten children rescued in Panama sex trafficking operation

Panamanian authorities introduced Thursday that as a part of an operation to disrupt a intercourse trafficking ring, 10 youngsters have been rescued and three folks in Panama and Costa Rica have been arrested.

“The victims in this case range between the ages of four and 16 and the people involved are close relatives” of the minors, stated Emeldo Marquez, a senior Panamanian prosecutor.

He defined that the relations “facilitated” the cargo of the kids from the city of Baru, 525 kilometers (326 miles) southwest of Panama City, to the Costa Rican border, to be sexually exploited.

In a press release, the Panamanian prosecutor’s workplace confirmed that the variety of youngsters rescued was ten.

Panamanian police in Baru in addition to Costa Rican authorities within the border cities of Barrio San Jorge and Laurel labored collectively to dismantle the intercourse trafficking ring and make the arrests.

Marquez stated the detainees can face jail sentences starting from 20 to 30 years.

