Ten civilians killed in strikes in eastern Ukraine: Governor

Weekend bombardments in jap Ukraine killed 10 civilians and wounded 11 others round Kharkiv, the area’s governor stated Sunday.

Saturday’s bombardments hit 4 cities round and to the southeast of Kharkiv, Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram, including that a kind of killed was a baby.

“In the course of the day, the occupiers bombarded the civil infrastructure at Balakliya, Pesochin, Zolochiv and Dergachi,” he added.

“At the current time we know of 10 people killed, including a child, and 11 wounded.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, had a inhabitants of round 1.5 million earlier than the struggle.

Located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border, it has been the location of fierce combating because the begin of the invasion on February 24, however has not been captured by Moscow’s forces.

In latest days, Russian troops have pulled again from Kharkiv area in the direction of the east and south of Ukraine.

