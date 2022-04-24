Ten confirmed dead after sightseeing boat goes missing in Japan

The victims included seven males and three girls, a few of whom had been discovered unconscious within the water, and others who washed ashore, the regional workplace for Japan’s coast guard informed CNN.

The 26 individuals on board included 24 vacationers, the captain, and a crew member. Two of the passengers are youngsters.

The boat, Kazu 1, was on a sightseeing tour across the scenic Shiretoko Peninsula on Japan’s northernmost major island of Hokkaido when it apparently acquired into difficulties.

Authorities misplaced contact with the crew on Saturday afternoon; the crew reported that water was flooding into the strict of the vessel and it had began to sink, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK stated.