Ten Hag can replace me: City’s Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United managerial candidate Erik Ten Hag would make a wonderful successor for him at Manchester City.

Ajax boss Ten Hag is known to have held talks with United because the Old Trafford membership look to nominate a brand new full-time supervisor for subsequent season.

Yet the Dutchman, who didn’t deny he had spoken to United in an interview printed on Friday, seems to be a person in demand with different golf equipment reportedly all for buying his companies.

Guardiola, who labored with Ten Hag at Bayern Munich, thinks he would even slot in properly on the Etihad Stadium when the Spaniard ultimately leaves.

The City supervisor, who’s contracted till the tip of subsequent season, mentioned at a press convention: “Are you asking me if Erik Ten Hag could be here? Definitely.

“Loads might be right here and I feel he might be one of many ones. For the best way he approaches the sport, undoubtedly, undoubtedly. I’ll say (it) to (director of soccer) Txiki (Begiristain) now!”

Guardiola’s comments come after Louis Van Gaal, the United boss from 2014-16, questioned whether his old club would be the right fit for his countryman Ten Hag.

Van Gaal, who is now the Holland national team coach, pointedly said Ten Hag “should select a soccer membership and never a industrial membership” if he leaves Amsterdam this summer.

Ten Hag is not the only name reportedly in the United frame with Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique among other candidates being linked.

Guardiola, however, is in no doubt about Ten Hag’s credentials having seen him at close quarters.

The 52-year-old, who led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 and is chasing a third Eredivisie title this season, was previously reserve manager at Bayern while Guardiola was in charge of the first team.

Guardiola said: “For his qualities, simply check out his Ajax group within the final years.

“It is a joy to watch and in many games, not just the year they got to the Champions League semi-final, but with little details they would have reached that final.”

Ten Hag advised Sport 1 in Germany he didn’t “rule anything out” with regard to his future.