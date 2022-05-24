Ten Hag sets Man Utd goal for next season

Erik ten Hag is set to get Manchester United difficult for titles once more however his “first target” subsequent season is Champions League qualification.

Having masterminded a 3rd Eredivisie title as supervisor of Ajax, the 52-year-old swiftly turned his consideration to the work at hand at Old Trafford after a wretched season for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag was at Sunday’s meek 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and formally began as supervisor the next day, when he met all method of United employees and was unveiled to the media.

The Dutchman has massive plans for the membership however accepts it should take time to show issues round, with Champions League qualification the least he’s hoping for in his first season.

“I said this is the project to bring Man United back on top, but also we have to accept the current situation we are in,” Ten Hag stated.

“First of all, Man United belong in the Champions League, so that will be the first target.”

United narrowly averted falling into the Europa Conference League on the ultimate day, that means the membership will compete in subsequent season’s Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“Important (to win silverware),” the Dutchman instructed membership media. “For me, every game is important.

“We need to win each recreation and that must be the perspective from everybody. Players but additionally employees and all the opposite ones within the membership.

“Every game is important and we will give our best every game to win and to come forward.”

Ten Hag spoke about breaking the duopoly of Liverpool and Manchester City at his unveiling, whereas expressing admiration for managers Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

The latter has had a very noteworthy impression on the 52-year-old, having been supervisor of Bayern Munich when the United boss was in command of the membership’s reserve group.

“I really look forward (to facing him) and I admire him for the way he wants to play,” Ten Hag added.

“He has also inspired me by the way he wins titles, but also I look forward to battling him.”