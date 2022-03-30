Ten-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as economic crisis worsens

Sri Lanka on Wednesday started imposing document nationwide 10-hour every day energy cuts because it ran out of hydro-electricity on high of a extreme scarcity of gas.

The South Asian nation of twenty-two million individuals is in its worst financial disaster since independence in 1948, due to a extreme scarcity of overseas foreign money to pay for imports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The state electrical energy monopoly mentioned it was imposing the 10-hour energy reduce, up from a seven-hour outage for the reason that starting of the month, as a result of there was no oil to energy thermal mills.

More than 40 p.c of Sri Lanka’s electrical energy is generated from hydro, however a lot of the reservoirs had been working dangerously low as a result of there had been no rains, officers mentioned.

Most electrical energy manufacturing is from coal and oil. Both are imported however in brief provide because the nation doesn’t have sufficient overseas trade to pay for provides.

Meanwhile, the principle gas retailer, the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), mentioned there can be no diesel within the nation for no less than two days.

The CPC instructed motorists ready in lengthy queues at petrol stations to go away and return solely after imported diesel is unloaded and distributed.

Fuel costs have additionally been elevated incessantly with petrol up by 92 p.c and diesel by 76 p.c for the reason that starting of the 12 months.

The authorities took 12 days to seek out $44 million to pay for the newest cargo of LP gasoline and kerosene, officers mentioned.

Colombo imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save lots of overseas foreign money wanted to service its $51 billion in overseas money owed.

But this has led to widespread shortages of important items and sharp value rises.

Many hospitals have stopped routine surgical procedures, and supermarkets have been compelled to ration staple meals, together with rice, sugar and milk powder.

The authorities has mentioned it’s searching for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund whereas asking for extra loans from India and China.

The disaster was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which torpedoed tourism and remittances. Many economists additionally blame authorities mismanagement together with tax cuts and years of funds deficits.

Read extra:

India to build Sri Lanka wind farms after China pushed aside

Facing economic crisis, Sri Lanka seeks additional $1 bln credit line from India

Two men collapse, die in Sri Lanka while waiting in queues for fuel