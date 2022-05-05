Ten of the most amazing bike routes in Spain

Spain is a superb nation for biking, so nice in reality that it even has a number of devoted biking routes throughout the nation referred to as vías verdes or greenways.

These greenways have been constructed alongside previous disused railway traces and have now turn into an environmentally pleasant approach to discover the nation (here is a map exhibiting all of the greenways).

But there are different biking routes round Spain which might be simply as spectacular and might be accomplished by avid low to mid-level cyclists.

Here are ten bike routes in Spain that can take your breath away (at occasions in each senses of the phrase).

The TransAndalus, Andalusia

The TransAndalus path is a 2,000km (1,240 miles) lengthy circuit particularly designed for mountain bikes. It goes by way of the eight provinces of Andalusia and offers skilled riders an opportunity to go by way of unimaginable pure websites, such because the Sierra Nevada, Doñana and Cabo de Gata nationwide parks. There are a complete of 23 phases, which means that you may choose and select which one or ones you do, with out having to finish the complete path. Less skilled cyclists can select a particular shorter part. Stage one begins in Seville and is a principally downhill experience to Chiclana de la Frontera.

The TransAndalus passing by way of a number of the area’s most spectacular surroundings. Photo: jbdodane / Wikimedia Commons (CC 2.0)

Vía Verde de Ojos Negros, Aragon and Valencia

Running from the city of Ojos Negros, within the province of Teruel to Sagunto, on the Valencian coast, that is Spain’s longest greenway at 160km. It has been divided into two sections, so you’ll be able to simply select to do one or the opposite if the entire route is just too lengthy. The first half follows the road of the Sierra Menera mining railway, within the Palancia river valley, whereas the second half descends in the direction of the Valencian orange groves, on the shores of the Mediterranean.

Cycling alongside the Vía Verde de Ojos Negros. Photo: Pacopac / Wikimedia Commons

Ruta Don Quijote, Castilla-La Mancha

Lovers of literature, Cervantes and Don Quijote will take pleasure in this route following within the unlikely hero’s footsteps. The entire route covers 2,500km (1553.4 miles) and runs by way of all 5 of the area’s provinces, but it surely’s cut up up into 10 sections, making it simple to pick out which one you need to do. Declared a European Cultural Route, it travels by way of two National Parks, six pure parks and 6 nature reserves, operating alongside a mixture of cattle trails, historic paths, riverbanks and disused railway traces.

See the well-known windmills of Consuegra alongside this cycle route. Photo: JamesHose / Pixabay

Vía Verde del Val del Zafán, Aragon and Catalonia

This spectacular route travels alongside the azure blue channels which finally find yourself becoming a member of the grand Ebro River. It passes by way of the areas of Bajo Martín, Bajo Aragón, Matarraña, Terra Alta and Baix Ebre. Punctuated by viaducts, tunnels and guarded pure areas, it’s a fairly straight and simple greenway to comply with, with some closing twists and turns once you attain the Catalan coast at Tortosa close to the Ebro Delta on the finish.

This route follows elements of the grand Ebro River. Photo: Future75 / Wikimedia Commons

Camino de Santiago

Pilgrims on foot will not be the one ones who can take pleasure in this world-famous voyage. Cyclists can select whether or not to finish the complete 800km (500 miles) French Way or do the minimal 200km required to acquire the valuable Pilgrimage Certificate.

You also can do the Camino de Santiago by bike. Photo: Burkard Meyendriesch / Pixabay

Vía Verde del Carrilet, Catalonia

This route runs for 57km (35.4 miles), linking the city of Olot and the Garrotxa Volcanic Naural park with town of Girona. Following the banks of the Ter, Brugent and Fluvià rivers, it winds its means between fields, forests and bridges, with the towering historic volcanoes as your backdrop. The route is effectively signposted and can be appropriate for hikers.

This route begins on the otherworldly Garrotxa volcanic pure park. Photo: Peremagria / Wikimedia Commons

Vía Verde Tajuna, Madrid

This spectacular bike path provides metropolis dwellers the prospect to flee the hustle and bustle with out planning forward. Simply get off on the final cease on Metro line 9 (Arganda del Rey) and hop on to your bici. The route runs alongside the river of the identical identify and runs for a complete of 49km (30.4), passing by way of the quaint cities of Carabaña, Ambite, Oruco, Tielmes or Perales de Tajuna and Morata. This cycle path can be outfitted for mountaineering and for individuals with disabilities or decreased mobility.

You can see the ruins of the previous station of Tajuna alongside the best way. Photo: Malopez 21 / Wikimedia Commons

Vía Verde de la Sierra, Cádiz, Andalusia

This 37km (22 mile) vía verde runs from the village of Puerto Serrano within the province of Cádiz to Olvera, a small village north-east of Ronda. It passes by way of at least 30 tunnels and over 4 viaducts, in addition to valleys and river banks. Free of visitors and a comparatively simple experience total, it’s ideally suited for a household day journey – and if the little ones are too drained, taxis with bicycle racks can be found for the return journey.

The Vía Verde de la Sierra is good for the entire household. Photo: El Pantera / Wikimedia Commons.

Timanfaya National Park, Lanzarote, Canary Islands

Go for a experience by way of the land of volcanoes in Lanzarote’s Timanfaya National Park. Ideal for mountain bikers, there may be even an 8km (5 mile) downhill monitor by way of the island’s distinctive landscapes and lava fields. The archipelago’s delicate local weather makes it a biking paradise all year long.

Ride by way of the volcanic landscapes of Timanfaya National Park. Photo: Manfred Zajac / Pixabay

Vía Verde del Plazaola, Navarra and the Basque Country

One of probably the most lovely greenways is the 66.5km (41.3 miles) Vía Verde del Plazaola, traversing by way of the areas of Navarra and the Basque Country, passing by way of an array of forests and meadows. 41.9km of the route passes by way of Navarra and 24.6km by way of Gipuzkoa, so you’ll be able to select which part to do. The route additionally takes you thru many tunnels, together with the longest tunnel you’ll be able to cycle by way of in Spain. The path takes its identify from the deserted Plazaola mines, you’ll go alongside the best way.

The Vía Verde del Plazaola takes you thru many tunnels. Photo: Cherubino / Wikimedia Commons

