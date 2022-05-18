Ten Pound Poms: BBC, Stan to co-produce drama series based on scheme that brought 1 million Brits to Australia

It ran for 37 years, it introduced greater than 1,000,000 folks to Australia – prime ministers and pop stars amongst them – and now, lastly, the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme is getting its personal TV collection, courtesy of the group behind Sex Education.

Ten Pound Poms – named for the colloquial time period for immigrants from the UK who arrived between 1945 and 1982, sometimes paying simply £10 for his or her fare – is a six-part drama collection co-produced by the BBC and Stan, with English manufacturing home Eleven (Sex Education) bringing it to the display together with Australia’s Curio Pictures.

British builders certain for Australia aboard the Orion in March 1947. Credit:Fairfax

Budgeted at round $21 million – $2.8 million of which has been offered by means of the federal authorities’s Location Incentive Fund – Ten Pound Poms is created by English author Danny Brocklehurst, creator of the Stan collection Brassic, and follows a gaggle of Brits as they go away dreary post-war Britain in 1956 for the promise of a greater life in Australia.

Brocklehurst describes his collection as “a big, bold character piece about what it means to start again, to be an outsider in a new land. It asks questions about success and failure, identity, parenthood and belonging.”