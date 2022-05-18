Ten Pound Poms: BBC, Stan to co-produce drama series based on scheme that brought 1 million Brits to Australia
It ran for 37 years, it introduced greater than 1,000,000 folks to Australia – prime ministers and pop stars amongst them – and now, lastly, the Assisted Passage Migration Scheme is getting its personal TV collection, courtesy of the group behind Sex Education.
Ten Pound Poms – named for the colloquial time period for immigrants from the UK who arrived between 1945 and 1982, sometimes paying simply £10 for his or her fare – is a six-part drama collection co-produced by the BBC and Stan, with English manufacturing home Eleven (Sex Education) bringing it to the display together with Australia’s Curio Pictures.
Budgeted at round $21 million – $2.8 million of which has been offered by means of the federal authorities’s Location Incentive Fund – Ten Pound Poms is created by English author Danny Brocklehurst, creator of the Stan collection Brassic, and follows a gaggle of Brits as they go away dreary post-war Britain in 1956 for the promise of a greater life in Australia.
Brocklehurst describes his collection as “a big, bold character piece about what it means to start again, to be an outsider in a new land. It asks questions about success and failure, identity, parenthood and belonging.”
The Assisted Passage Migration Scheme was launched by the Chifley Labor authorities in 1945 as a part of the “populate or perish” program. At the time, Australia’s inhabitants was simply 7.4 million. By the time it wound up in 1982 – by which era the price of passage had risen to £75 per grownup (kids travelled free) –it had grown to greater than 15 million, with a lot of that progress pushed by migrants and their kids.
Though the uptake from Brits was monumental (greater than 400,000 folks had registered their curiosity by 1947) the lived expertise didn’t at all times match as much as the promise, and round 25 per cent of those that migrated to Australia returned to the UK. Of these, some estimate that half then determined that they had made a horrible mistake and returned to Australia, thereby incomes the sobriquet “boomerang Poms”.
But many prospered, amongst them the likes of the brothers Gibb, who discovered worldwide success because the Bee Gees; the Young brothers, who based two of Australia’s biggest musical teams, The Easybeats (co-founded by George Young and his bandmates at a Sydney immigration hostel) and AC/DC (based by George’s youthful brothers Angus and Malcolm); Farnesy and Barnesy; and future prime ministers Julia Gillard and Tony Abbott.