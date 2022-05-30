Tending Russia’s Dead as They Pile Up in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine — They lie in white and black baggage at 20 levels under zero Celsius, however the stench continues to be overpowering. Filled with the our bodies of 62 Russian troopers, the luggage are stacked in a refrigerated practice automotive in a secret location on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis. A spry, aged practice employee spun open the vault-like door to disclose the bloodied baggage because the scent hung within the damp air.

“We are collecting these bodies for sanitary reasons, because dogs have been eating them,” mentioned a Ukrainian soldier who would solely give his name signal, Summer. “Eventually we will return them to their loved ones.”

Summer mentioned lots of the our bodies had been mendacity within the open for a month or longer earlier than his unit discovered them. His two-man staff works to determine the troopers by their faces, tattoos and belongings. They additionally take a DNA swab from every corpse to find out whether or not any potential war-crimes suspects are amongst them.

In the gloom of the darkened automotive, just a few traces of humanity, of the troopers who as soon as introduced Russia’s conflict to Ukraine, could be made out. A pair of shoes caked in mud peek out of 1 bag. Off within the nook, the collar of a camouflage jacket is seen by way of a gap, however not a face.