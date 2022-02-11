Tennessee man angry over McDonald’s order allegedly hurls racial slur, shoots into restaurant

A Tennessee man who was apparently upset over his McDonald‘s order and allegedly shot an worker at a drive-thru window and hurled racial slurs at her final 12 months was arrested this week.

Charles Connors, 61, was taken into police custody on Tuesday in reference to Oct. 11, 2021 incident, WREG-TV reported. The taking pictures occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant in Memphis.

Connors is charged with two counts of prison try first-degree homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm to commit a felony, in keeping with Shelby County jail information. He was recognized because the suspect in December after investigators obtained info from his bank card that was used simply earlier than he allegedly opened hearth.

An worker informed the information outlet {that a} bullet practically struck her throughout the taking pictures.

“If I would’ve been over one inch, just a centimeter, an inch, a centimeter, that would’ve been the back of my head,” Terrika Means mentioned. “I see flashes of it every time.”

Connors confirmed up on the quick meals location throughout a shift change that night, she mentioned. When he tried to order, an worker requested him to attend. Connors as a substitute drove as much as the primary drive-thru window and ordered.

He then allegedly cursed on the worker, Means mentioned. She mentioned she spoke with Connors on the subsequent window.

“I asked him how he was doing and next thing you know I was like, ‘I was just informed that you just disrespected, you know, one of my young ladies and she’s just a young lady, she’s just a girl,’” she mentioned.

Means mentioned she issued Connors a refund when he demanded one and he started cursing and yelling racial slurs, she mentioned.

Moments later, he pulled out a gun and fired into the restaurant, authorities mentioned.

“And when I closed the window and took two steps that’s when I felt the fire come across my neck,” Means mentioned.

On Tuesday, Connors spoke with investigators and allegedly admitted to being on the restaurant and taking pictures inside. He is scheduled to look in court docket on Feb. 16.