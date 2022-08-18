Tennis coach jailed for depraved acts

A Sydney tennis coach will face no less than 4 years and three months behind bars for what a choose has described as wicked acts with certainly one of his underage pupils.

On Thursday, Ray Younan was hauled off to jail after pleading responsible to 17 prices referring to the sexual abuse of a younger lady below his care over six months in 2019.

“The offender deliberately chose to offend time and time again in the way that he did for the depraved purpose of sexual gratification,” mentioned District Court Judge Kara Shead.

Younan, who’s now 73, has been convicted of a string of prices together with sexually touching a baby between 10 and 16, and deliberately inciting a baby to the touch him.

While escorting the sufferer, who can’t be named for authorized causes, on tennis tournaments round rural NSW and at his coaching facility in northern Sydney, Younan touched the lady throughout therapeutic massage classes with oil and cream, gave her bare physique massages and kissed her.

In a press release learn out in court docket, the sufferer mentioned she felt horrified, traumatised and disgusted by what had occurred.

“When the crime first happened, I felt confused, scared and threatened. I had many nightmares about the situation,” she wrote.

“After I understood what had happened to me, I cried a lot … At first I questioned whether I had done the wrong thing.”

Delivering judgment at Sydney’s Downing Centre, Judge Shead discovered the tennis coach had manipulated and abused the innocence of his sufferer, telling her lies that what he was doing was to assist her put together to play tennis and forestall damage.

Younan went to nice lengths to get himself alone with the sufferer, making up excuses why he ought to share a lodge room together with her whereas on tour and sending different pupils off on errands or to run laps, the choose discovered.

The coach additionally threatened his sufferer and abused her belief, saying she wanted to pay him again for the massages by stroking his genitalia, and that if she didn’t achieve this he would stop teaching her and she or he could be unable to play tennis.

“The victim was entirely vulnerable to the offender’s predation … The offender was in complete control of her and she had no one to turn to,” the choose mentioned.

“The blame lies entirely with the offender. The victim was a blameless and innocent child who has nothing to be ashamed about. She is not responsible in any way.”

The conduct was uncovered after one other scholar stumbled throughout the pair bare in a lodge room and referred to as his dad and mom. An investigation by police within the baby abuse unit led to his arrest.

Judge Shead gave a sentence low cost for Younan’s early responsible pleas to the varied prices. His parole interval was additionally shortened because of his superior age and psychological well being difficulties reminiscent of a attainable early prognosis of dementia.

She additionally took under consideration that the tennis coach had been king-hit from behind throughout a two-week stint in jail in December 2019 after the opposite inmates realized what he had been charged with. In the assault, Younan suffered a laceration, black eye and two damaged tooth.

Younan will spend a most of six years and 6 months in jail, expiring on February 3, 2029.

He shall be eligible for parole on November 3, 2026.