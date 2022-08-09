Tennis legend Serena Williams confirms imminent retirement | Sport

US tennis nice Serena Williams introduced on Tuesday that “the countdown has begun” to her retirement from the game.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” the 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam winner mentioned in a put up on Instagram.

“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun.

“I’ve to concentrate on being a mother, my non secular objectives and at last discovering a distinct, however simply thrilling Serena. I’m gonna relish these subsequent few weeks.”

Williams won the last of her 23 Slams at the 2017 Australian Open when she was already pregnant with daughter, Olympia.

However, she has failed to add a 24th major which would take her level with Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Her final attempt will come at the US Open in New York later this month.

Williams stepped onto a hardcourt for the first time in a year and a half on Monday in the WTA Toronto tournament where she fought through to the second round with a straight sets victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

It was her first singles victory since the 2021 French Open, some 14 months ago.

The former world number one had played her first singles match in a year following a lengthy injury layoff during a first round defeat at Wimbledon in June.

Earlier Tuesday, Williams wrote in the September edition of Vogue where she featured on the cover that she was “evolving away” from the sport after the US Open where she has won six of her major singles titles.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t able to win Wimbledon this yr,” she wrote in Vogue.

“And I do not know if I can be able to win New York. But I’m going to strive. And the lead-up tournaments can be enjoyable. I do know there is a fan fantasy that I might need tied Margaret that day in London, then possibly beat her report in New York, after which on the trophy ceremony say, ‘See ya!’ I get that. It’s an excellent fantasy.

“But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst.”