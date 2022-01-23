Tennis louts are bringing the country into disrepute

Australia is a nation of contradictions, maybe no extra epitomised than by the controversy surrounding our nationwide day. However, the transition from lengthy weekend to a day of nationwide reflection has enabled essential conversations and trustworthy recognition of the nice and the dangerous of our previous and current. As the saying goes, we have to know the place we’ve come from and who we are actually if we’re going to take advantage of the place we’re going collectively. Philip Cooney, Wentworth Falls Regarding sanctioning and sanitising occasions that occurred on January 26, 1788 (“Smoke and mirrors”, January 22-23), might somebody remind me what occurred on that day? I do know that the First Fleet had arrived in Port Jackson the day earlier than and in Botany Bay on the twentieth, however are we not getting upset about one thing each much less and greater than the twenty sixth? Surely, Australia is now mature sufficient to repair its nationwide day on a day (not a date) that’s vital and never contentious, just like the final Monday of the summer season vacation month? Ian Bowie, Bowral What occurred on January 26, 1788, was mainly inevitable, given the capability of Western nations for worldwide journey and commerce by sea, their naval and navy energy and competitors between them on the time. Fifty or 100 years later, that probability was even better, with many international locations probably in “the game”. Some of the powers had been buying and selling for a century or two and wanted just some business or strategic incentive to maneuver to colonisation. Indigenous Australians have been very badly handled regardless of some real makes an attempt by Governor Phillip and a few of his officers to determine harmonious relations. Lack of communications and ignorance of one another was a serious downside and setting that proper is the place we have to go now. The broader inhabitants must know and perceive extra about not simply visible points of Indigenous ceremony, artwork and basic cultural observe however what it means, the place it comes from, what’s religious and what’s actually simply sensible bushcraft. Fire administration and burning the nation could be a great place to begin, given the latest impression of fires on our tree-changers and farming communities. Mike Seward, Port Fairy (Vic) ‘Good bloke’ not sufficient to guide As Malcolm Knox states (“Be warned: we’re not wearing beer goggles”, January 22-23), being a great bloke to have a beer with is a reasonably low hurdle to leap over to be a frontrunner of a rustic. His suggestion of “competence” at least requirement may be complemented by “integrity” and “vision”. Can you think about it – a reliable chief, with integrity and imaginative and prescient? Adam Liberman, Randwick

There are a number of Os in Malcolm Knox’ s glorious evaluation of the beery swill that clutters our present leaders’ picture ops. Scomo and Albo and Bojo. The solely good O was the matzo and that may be fairly flat except you mould it into an O form and add it to the rooster soup. A mummy state is extra fascinating than a nanny state (except you might be an au pair). A daddy state buys you future-proofed submarines and one other massive announcement with many 000s on the finish. We’re not fooled by barramundi, barbecues and beer. Give us a clear setting, a dwelling wage, equitable healthcare and wealth, a streamlined course of and protected haven for refugees, and a Makarrata. Then we will speak. Beverley Fine, Pagewood Malcolm Knox’s evaluation of politicians ingesting beer places Albo and Scomo in the identical keg, however there’s as massive distinction: Albo has a beer named for him, Albo Corn Ale, an interior west favorite for six years. Perhaps “Corny” would have been higher than “bitter” in Letch’s cartoon. Tone Wheeler, Surry Hills Success past faculty How do you place a price on training and studying? Your article (“Low-fee schools beat expensive counterparts”, January 22-23) suggests you’ll be able to draw a line from charges charged to highschool success charges when inspecting personal faculty achievement and the HSC. The query that ought to maybe be requested as a substitute is what faculties – each personal and public – excel at in higher getting ready college students for the transition from formalised education to the grownup world past. A longitudinal research with measures inclusive of educational success, important pondering, decision-making and social expertise that takes account of pupil progress in life 10 and 20 years past the HSC, could properly present some illuminating solutions on “school success”. Rod Leonarder, Roseville Parents make private selections about which personal faculty to ship their kids. The success of low fee-paying faculties versus excessive fee-paying faculties ultimately won’t matter to these dad and mom financially capable of resolve what is going to give their kids the very best probability to reach life post-HSC. The evaluation needs to be despatched to authorities and people who resolve how a lot public funding these faculties ought to actually obtain. Michael Blissenden, Dural

Liberals economic system fail Even after so many financial failures, surveys proceed to point out the Liberal Party forward in financial administration (“Morrison caught in omicron wave”, January 22-23). Refugees held in lodges for 9 years at authorities expense, as a substitute of them being in the neighborhood incomes, spending and paying tax. Federal authorities fortunately paying $79 per PCR COVID take a look at but refusing to pay $15 for a RAT. JobKeeper’s $20 billion handout to massive enterprise. Not to say the continuing rorts and accepted pork barrelling. This will not be good financial administration, this can be a waste of taxpayers’ cash. Mark Nugent, Lugarno Defect to the West The residents of Western Australia are fortunate they’ve Premier Mark McGowan, who has put their welfare above all else, whereas in NSW, for Premier Dominic Perrottet, the economic system is extra essential (“Sandgropers in no hurry to get up close to COVID”, January 22-23). It is a pity that we haven’t a premier of the calibre of McGowan, who cares about individuals, fairly than “let it rip” Perrottet. There have to be 1000’s of NSW folks eager to migrate to WA, I do know I’m. Robert Pallister, Punchbowl Anxiety ripple results

Frank Bongiorno reminds us how human behaviour adjustments over time and the way the pandemic is already affecting social intercourse (“Uncertainty is with us to stay”, January 22-23). Perhaps a bit slice of household historical past can illustrate how the Spanish flu pandemic was nonetheless impacting my darling Gran, some 40 years after her brother died. Despite being an in any other case wholesome girl, eternally after she was scared of “germs”. A technology later, I had problem with the fixed handwashing required every time we visited. Gran was actually a candy little previous girl, however with greater than a contact of OCD and agoraphobia. Anxiety is a standard response to uncertainty. Let’s simply keep in mind to be type to at least one one other alongside the way in which. And anybody who would possibly want skilled assist ought to have the ability to entry it readily. Otherwise, the ripple results could be long-lasting. Margaret Johnston, Paddington Women’s cricket wins Contributing to the dialogue on cricketing phrases being gender-neutral, your correspondents (Letters, January 22-23) approve of “He’s/she’s a good bat” and the heightened recognition of ladies’s cricket. Hopefully although, their batting received’t be modelled on the boys’s latest efficiency, a few of which has been rock-bottom. Harry Polley, Dural Rodents to nowhere Yes (Letters, January 22-23), come the election, I’m positive the RATs will certainly be out of their nests and plentiful in some areas of NSW, having bred for a number of months. Suzanne Wicks, Potts Point

Blizzard of Oz Why is that our political masters appear unable to utter greater than a sentence or two with out utilizing both “Australia” or “Australian”, as in “older Australians”? We know who we’re and the place we dwell, so why not simply “older people”? This observe has additionally turn into endemic within the media. Today, I learn a newspaper article during which “Australian(s)” was used unnecessarily 9 occasions. Brooke Broughton, Leura Real-life classes Interesting to learn how a lot time shall be allotted for instructing and studying in faculties with the large job of controlling, administering and making use of RAT assessments twice every week for all college students and academics, and monitoring signs. The Premier’s idealistic strategy jogs my memory that realism opens the eyes blinded by idealism. As somebody as soon as mentioned: “An idealist is one who, on noticing that a rose smells better than the cabbage, concludes that it makes a better soup”. Tony Moo, North Sydney The digital view

Online remark from one of many tales that attracted essentially the most reader suggestions yesterday on smh.com.au

Schools to hand out millions of RATs under twice-a-week testing regime

From Remediator: ″⁣So what occurs on the opposite three faculty days? Premier simply closing his eyes and hoping Omicron will behave on the opposite days prefer it did on December 15? Here is what is going to occur. Someone will get it on a day they aren’t examined, your entire class together with the instructor will get it and doubtless go it to most different academics and the faculties might want to shut or dad and mom will resolve to maintain their kids house anyway and lose full religion within the course of. Same as what is going on in retail proper now via digital lockdowns. If not testing daily then a greater plan is a hybrid distant studying mannequin the place everyone seems to be examined on the day earlier than and on the day they attend in individual till the outbreak is beneath management. Face to face studying is essential however so is avoiding days away from faculty and additional concern, uncertainty and doubt that poor coverage has already impressed.″⁣