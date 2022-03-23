Tennis Number 1 Ash Barty announces surprise retirement aged 25

Ashleigh Barty, the top-ranked Australian tennis participant, introduced on Wednesday that she would retire from the game on the age of 25.

“I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right,” Barty said in a video posted to her social media account.

It comes less than two months after she won the Australian Open, winning her third Grand Slam singles title.

“It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say,” Barty mentioned throughout a casual interview along with her former doubles accomplice, Casey Dellacqua.

“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level anymore. I am spent.”

This is the second time she’s walked away from tennis: in 2014 she left the game resulting from burnout however finally went on to win main championships on three totally different surfaces: she gained the French Open in 2019 and at Wimbledon final 12 months.

In January, she turned the primary Australian participant in 44 years to triumph on the nation’s Grand Slam event.

Her announcement was all of the extra gorgeous from an on-court perspective given her current run of success: Barty had gained 25 of her final 26 matches and three of her previous 4 occasions.

Only one different lady has walked away from the game whereas atop the WTA rankings: Justine Henin was No. 1 when she retired in May 2008.

In a press release launched by the WTA, CEO Steve Simon known as Barty “the ultimate competitor” and mentioned she “has always led by example through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match.”

“We will miss her,” Simon mentioned.