Tennis star Naomi Osaka left ‘petrified’ as gunshots heard during Brooklyn boxing blockbuster | Sport

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was caught contained in the Barclays Centre and needed to scurry right into a room for canopy, the place she remained petrified, after a capturing occurred reportedly exterior the venue in Brooklyn after the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero struggle on Saturday night time.

I used to be simply within the Barclays middle and all of a sudden I heard shouting and noticed folks working, then we had been being yelled at that there was an lively shooter and we needed to huddle in a room and shut the doorways, I used to be so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

Boxing followers on the area initially perceived the capturing to be going down contained in the Barclays Centre in the course of the bout according to a report.

However, a Sports Illustrated reporter, Chris Mannix, who was on the venue tweeted that a whole lot of the greater than 18 000 spectators who scurried out of the venue instantly needed to stampede again inside after realising the capturing was going down exterior.

Crowd that was headed for the exits instantly begins speeding again into the world. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

Frightening moments. Hundreds of followers began to hurry again into the world from the concourse. People — together with media — ducking for canopy. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

The US is reeling from a spate of mass shootings, the newest high-profile incident claiming lives of academics and younger kids at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.