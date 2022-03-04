Tens of thousands of Ukrainians can stay in the U.S. without fear of deportation

toggle caption David Zalubowski/AP

The Biden administration will grant non permanent safety from deportation to tens of 1000’s of Ukrainians who’re already dwelling within the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security introduced Thursday that it has designated Ukraine for Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. That will enable an estimated 30,000 Ukrainians who’re quickly dwelling or learning within the U.S. to remain and work legally for 18 months.

“Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries,” stated Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in an announcement. “In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States.”

The White House had been beneath rising strain from immigrant advocates and lawmakers to not deport Ukranians again to a war-torn nation. Earlier this week, dozens of senators signed a letter urging the Biden administration to designate Ukraine for TPS — and asking the administration to not power Ukranians to “return to a war zone.”

Senator Robert Menendez,D-N.J., the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, praised the transfer.

“Ensuring approximately 30,000 Ukrainians in the United States can receive the protection they deserve, and have the opportunity to work and live in the United States without fear of returning to a country under siege, is absolutely the right and moral thing to do,” Menendez stated in an announcement.

TPS will solely be granted to Ukrainians who have been already current within the U.S. on March 1, in keeping with DHS. That means it is not going to apply to greater than one million Ukrainians who’ve left to hunt refugee in neighboring European international locations for the reason that Russian invasion started.

TPS is meant to guard residents from international locations the place armed battle or pure disasters make it unsafe. It doesn’t present a pathway to everlasting residency.

But critics say this system has allowed tons of of 1000’s of individuals to remain within the U.S. indefinitely whereas TPS is prolonged — and warned that this time can be no completely different.

Immigrant advocates hailed the transfer — whereas additionally calling on the U.S. to do extra for Ukrainian refugees.

“Protecting Ukrainian families from deportation is the least we can do amid a Russian onslaught that has targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure,” stated Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, in an announcement.

The determination to grant TPS to Ukrainians is “an important move that speaks to our history as a safe haven for those facing oppression,” stated Ali Noorani, the pinnacle of the National Immigration Forum, in an announcement. But on the identical time, Noorani urged the administration to “prioritize rebuilding our refugee resettlement infrastructure and capacity, to continue our legacy as a welcoming beacon of democracy.”