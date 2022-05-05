Tens of thousands rally to demand Armenian PM’s resignation

Tens of 1000’s of protesters blocked streets and gathered round authorities buildings in Armenia’s capital on Wednesday to demand the prime minister’s resignation over his requires a proper peace settlement with neighbouring Azerbaijan.

The demonstrators used cement mixers and vehicles to shut off roads and bridges resulting in the centre of Yerevan.

They marched, chanting “Armenia without Nikol,” referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Clashes broke out with police and several other arrests had been reported.

Anti-government demonstrations have taken place virtually day by day since April 17.

The prime minister grew to become a renewed goal of rancour after he spoke in parliament about the necessity to signal a peace cope with Azerbaijan.

The two nations have clashed for many years over the separatist area of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a part of Azerbaijan however has been underneath Armenian management since early Nineties.

During a six-week battle in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed management over among the area earlier than signing a Russia-brokered truce with Armenia.

“We can speak with the authorities about only one thing – their immediate departure,” stated opposition politician Ishkhan Saghatelyan, vp of the nation’s parliament. He referred to as on all Armenians to hitch the civil disobedience and for protests to proceed day by day.

Police arrested among the protesters, and safety officers warned them in opposition to making an attempt to storm the parliament constructing, however they massed outdoors, in addition to close to the Interior Ministry and elsewhere within the capital.

Inside parliament, opposition politicians demanded Pashinyan’s resignation in his presence. He stated he would deal with the grievances however opponents walked out earlier than he may achieve this.