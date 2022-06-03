Tensions around the war in Ukraine are impacting the sports world

If you wished to overlook the Ukraine warfare by watching a bit of tennis, overlook it. The warfare is affecting all the pieces, together with skilled sports activities.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The warfare in Ukraine is affecting nearly each facet of life in Europe, together with sports activities. NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley sends this report from the French Open.

STEPHANE GUROV: (Speaking French).

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Stephane Gurov, CEO of a sports activities administration firm, cheers on considered one of his purchasers, girls’s world No. 67, Varvara Gracheva, who’s Russian. Gurov additionally represents Ukrainian gamers. He says it is tough because the warfare has created tensions within the locker rooms.

GUROV: As a gamers administration firm, you recognize, we’re not into politics, you recognize. Our obligation is to remain behind your gamers, assist them wherever they arrive from.

BEARDSLEY: He says tennis, like soccer, has been particularly affected by the warfare as a result of each have broadly watched worldwide occasions.

GUROV: (Speaking French).

BEARDSLEY: Russian and Belarusian athletes have been allowed to play at Roland Garros below strict neutrality – no flags, no anthems. But Wimbledon, which begins later this month, has banned them.

JEAN-RENE LISNARD: (Speaking French).

BEARDSLEY: Gracheva’s coach, Jean-Rene Lisnard, says she’s solely 21, and he or she left Russia for France 5 years.

LISNARD: She’s making an attempt to do a job nearly as good as she will, you recognize? It’s only a disgrace for these gamers to be linked to that, you recognize? If we’d have penalized each American gamers or French gamers or any nation each time there is a warfare, some gamers would by no means play (laughter) proper?

DAYANA YASTREMSKA: Hey. Hi. Thank you. I’m so sorry. I’ve simply completed observe, and I got here to the room.

BEARDSLEY: That’s world No. 80, Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who’s left Paris now and is enjoying in a grass court docket event within the Netherlands to organize for Wimbledon. The 22-year-old needed to flee her residence in Odesa. She says enjoying within the French Open was tough.

YASTREMSKA: You attempt to be centered on tennis, however you are able to do that solely whenever you’re on the court docket. Behind, you are on a regular basis placing your give attention to the information, and also you’re at all times making an attempt to fall asleep with some ideas in regards to the peace, and also you get up with a really dangerous actuality.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

YASTREMSKA: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED INTERPRETER: (Speaking French).

BEARDSLEY: In an interview broadcast on French tv at first of the French Open, Yastremska referred to as on Russian gamers to denounce the warfare. Since the invasion, just one Russian participant has reacted, writing no to warfare throughout a digital camera lens at a event in Dubai in February. Researcher Luca Aubain (ph) wrote a e-book about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s use of sports activities as a geopolitical weapon.

LUCA AUBAIN: (Through interpreter) It’s very tough for a Russian athlete to be towards the warfare as a result of sports activities is patriotism in Russia. If you might be towards the warfare, you’re a dangerous Russian. You are a traitor.

BEARDSLEY: Fans on the French Open are divided.

IMAD MEKHTOUM: (Speaking French).

BEARDSLEY: “Wimbledon is wrong because these players are not on their national team. They’re playing as individuals,” says Imad Mekhtoum (ph). “So punishing them is unfair.” But German fan Juergen Platz (ph) says Wimbledon bought it proper.

JUERGEN PLATZ: This is OK what the English guys do. With these Russian guys, I might do the identical, exclude them, so long as the warfare is operating.

BEARDSLEY: Ukrainian participant Dayana Yastremska says perhaps it’s arduous for Russian gamers to publicly denounce the warfare due to Putin, however they may not less than acknowledge Ukrainians struggling in personal.

YASTREMSKA: I believe they may make some form of assembly between all of the Russians, Belarusian and Ukrainian gamers, not less than one thing, you recognize. But they do not do something.

BEARDSLEY: Yastremska says seeing the warfare at residence and having to fake like nothing is mistaken in entrance of Russian gamers overseas is insufferable. She, too, believes Wimbledon made the best transfer. Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our web site terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for additional info.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This textual content might not be in its remaining type and could also be up to date or revised sooner or later. Accuracy and availability could fluctuate. The authoritative report of NPR’s programming is the audio report.