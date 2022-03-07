Tensions high in Alex as Dudula-backed residents seek to ‘take the economy back from foreigners’ | News24

Tensions ran excessive on Monday as Alexandra residents shut down shops they claimed had been owned by overseas nationals.

A gaggle of about 50 folks canvassed the packed streets in entrance of Pan Africa Mall closing shops and eradicating road distributors as police monitored the state of affairs.

The group stated that they had been a part of a Dudula Movement (to not be confused with Operation Dudula) within the township which seeks to, “… take the economy back from foreigners”.

“We just came out of the pandemic and many of our people are no longer working.

“The companies round have 80% capability of overseas nationals whereas 20% is from our folks and we’re sitting at residence and persons are saying South Africans are lazy, which isn’t true.

“We asked the foreign nationals to hire South Africans which is something that they refused and said they only work with their nationalities only,” stated Lula Mojela.

Community members in Alex are closing down outlets they are saying are owned by overseas nationals. As the stroll up the road close to the Pan Africa Mall they’re chanting we don’t need foreigners @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/jklc1E2YOO — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) March 7, 2022

Although the state of affairs appeared to have calmed down by noon, armed police nonetheless guarded outlets within the space.

Earlier within the day the group and overseas nationals are alleged to have clashed, leading to some accidents.

