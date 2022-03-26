Tensions surface over energy prices as EU summit draws to a close

A two-day EU leaders summit in Brussels has come to an finish. The talks centered largely on methods aimed toward coping with Europe’s dependency on Russian vitality.

President Biden had praised western allies for his or her unity within the face of President Putin’s army aggression. But after prolonged discussions within the European Council, tensions appeared to floor.

The European Union summit has been for much longer and tense than anticipated. Heads of State and Government had been looking for methods to include the skyrocking increase of vitality costs. And there was a transparent division between people who had been for and towards intervening within the vitality market.

Finally an association was discovered for Spain and Portugal, which had been asking for a brief cap on electrical energy costs.

“The Iberian Peninsula has a very special situation. There the energy mix is with a high load of renewables. This is very good. And with very few interconnections only. And therefore we agreed on a special treatment that is possible for the Iberian Peninsula so that the Iberian Pensinsula can deal with this very specific situation they are in,” mentioned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was one of the forceful, at one level even leaving the assembly room. Among probably the most reluctant international locations to just accept his proposals was the Netherlands

But through the summit, different choices had been taken. EU leaders need the European Commission to barter the frequent buy of gasoline within the title of the 27 member states, so as to have the ability to get higher costs.

And there was additionally an settlement on the necessity of accelerating the degrees of gasoline storage in Europe forward of subsequent winter.

“75% of the global pipeline gas market is the European market. So we have an enormous purchasing power. Therefore I welcome that we will now use our collective bargaining power. Instead of outbidding each other and driving prices up we will pool our demand,” mentioned von der Leyen.

The warfare in Ukraine is likely one of the causes for the rise in vitality costs. And all people understands that Europe have to be extra autonomous and fewer depending on Russian gasoline. Also as a result of it is likely one of the primary sources of earnings for Moscow.