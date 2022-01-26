Tent Embassy on Australia Day 2022

\r\nTent Embassy on Australia Day 2022Tent Embassy on Australia Day 2022We\u2019re sorry, this service is at present unavailable. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer21 ImagesSydney Morning Herald photojournalist Rhett Wyman adopted members of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, culminating in an Australia Day march on Parliament House to mark the embassy's fiftieth anniversary.January 26, 2022 \u2014 6.37pm1\/21The twenty sixth January marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.Credit:Rhett Wyman2\/21Bundjalung man Peter Charles Cavanagh on the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.Credit:Rhett Wyman3\/21Family dance group representing Guwamu, Jagera, Mununjali and Yugambeh-Kutjela-Gamilaroi individuals. Credit:Rhett Wyman4\/21A household dance group representing Guwamu, Jagera, Mununjali and Yugambeh-Kutjela-Gamilaroi individuals. Credit:Rhett Wyman5\/21Mortimer Myngha (left), Mala Neil (centre) and Buri Yalanji from Yarrabah put together the Kup-Murri hearth pit.Credit:Rhett Wyman6\/21A smoking ceremony is held exterior Old Parliament House this week.Credit:Rhett Wyman7\/21A younger dancer performs as a part of a bunch representing Guwamu, Jagera, Mununjali, Yugambeh-Kutjela-Gamilaroi individuals.Credit:Rhett Wyman8\/21Members of a dance group representing Guwamu, Jagera, Mununjali and Yugambeh-Kutjela-Gamilaroi individuals. Credit:Rhett Wyman9\/21Invasion Day marchers walked from Garema Place to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy in Canberra.Credit:Rhett Wyman10\/21Family dance group representing Guwamu, Jagera, Mununjali and Yugambeh-Kutjela-Gamilaroi individuals. Credit:Rhett Wyman11\/21The Aboriginal Tent Embassy is celebrating it is fiftieth anniversary on the twenty sixth January.Credit:Rhett Wyman12\/21A household dance group representing Guwamu, Jagera, Mununjali and Yugambeh-Kutjela-Gamilaroi individuals. Credit:Rhett Wyman13\/21Invasion Day marchers on their option to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman14\/21Invasion Day marchers on their option to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman15\/21Gwenda Stanley and Uncle Lyall Munro embrace close to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman16\/21Invasion Day marchers on their option to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman17\/21The Aboriginal Tent Embassy is celebrating it is fiftieth anniversary on the twenty sixth January.Credit:Rhett Wyman18\/21Invasion Day marchers on their option to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman19\/21Invasion Day marchers on their option to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman20\/21Uncle Lyall Munro arrives on the Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman21\/21Gwenda Stanley and Uncle Lyall Munro embrace close to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy exterior Parliament House.Credit:Rhett Wyman\r\n\r\nSource link