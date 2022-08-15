Tenth anniversary of Marikana massacre highlights psychological, emotional impact on families | News24

A remembrance cross made from flowers is seen throughout a of the 2012 Marikana bloodbath.

The University of Johannesburg commemorated the tenth anniversary of the Marikana bloodbath.

SERI’s Nomzamo Zondo stated the households had misplaced breadwinners and needed an apology from the federal government.

The households additionally need these concerned to be arrested, prosecuted and convicted.

Tuesday will mark a decade since 34 Lonmin mineworkers had been killed when police opened hearth throughout a wage strike – and, for many of the households, the trauma of August 2012 has had a psychological and emotional affect.

Ten folks, together with Lonmin mine safety guards and law enforcement officials, died within the days resulting in the bloodbath.

Speaking at a Marikana commemorative occasion, titled ‘Respect & Retrospect’ – hosted by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change – Nomzamo Zondo, of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI), stated fast and prolonged households had misplaced breadwinners.

Zondo stated the households had been asking for the felony justice system to be efficient; they need these concerned to be arrested, prosecuted and convicted.

She added: “The families have said they want someone to apologise to them. They want an apology.”

Zondo stated that, following the bloodbath, a child of one of many households was stillborn – and, in two different households, two of their family members had dedicated suicide.

She stated 10 folks had been killed earlier than the bloodbath; nobody from the state had apologised and even up to date them every day concerning the prosecution of these accountable.

“… and most importantly, for most families, there has been no compensation,” she stated.

Last 12 months, the solicitor-general, Fhedzisani Pandelani, informed a briefing that the federal government had settled to the tune of R69 083 005 million, which had been “paid and payment has been confirmed”.

He stated SERI instituted 36 claims in opposition to the federal government on behalf of households who had misplaced family members.

Last week, Pandelani stated that, by the tip of August, the federal government would have paid compensation to the 24 remaining claimants.

Meanwhile, James Nichol, who represented the households on the Farlam Commission, described the fee because the “most hostile commission for working class and ordinary people I’ve ever been involved in”.

Speaking on the college occasion, Nichol stated: “The widows and the people who came from the Eastern Cape were referred to by judge [Ian] Farlam as being uneducated…”

It was “not surprising” that Farlam concluded in his findings “that the tragic events that occurred during the period 12 to 16 August 2012 originated from the decision and conduct of the strikers in embarking on an unprotected strike and in enforcing the strike by violence and intimidation, using dangerous weapons for the purpose”.

Nichol stated what was “astonishing” on the fee was that nobody who fired photographs was introduced earlier than the fee, including that this was an “utter disgrace”.

Nichol stated the fee ought to have concluded that what occurred from 10 to 16 August 2012 originated from “a conspiracy between Lonmin and the state to crush the mineworkers and put profit before the living wage that the mineworkers were entitled to”.

Lonmin was purchased by Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019.