Terms & Conditions: The Drover's Wife subscriber offer
Terms & Conditions: The Drover’s Wife subscriber provide
Promotion: The Drover’s Wife movie subscriber provide
Promoter: Nine Entertainment Co. Pty Ltd ABN 59 122 205 065 of 1 Denison Street, North Sydney, NSW 2060
Promotion Sponsor: Roadshow Films
Promotional Period: Start Date: Thursday April 21, 2022 at 6.30am (AEDT). End Date: Sunday 24 April 2022 at 6pm (AEDT).
Eligible entrants: Subscribers to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald who’re aged 18 years and over who should not ineligible to enter the Promotion underneath clause 2 of the Terms and Conditions and who reside in Australia.
Entry Restrictions: Entry just isn’t open to readers who should not subscribers to The Age or The Sydney Morning Herald.
Entry Method: Email newsletters@theage.com.au/newsletters@smh.com.au
Maximum Entries: One entry per entrant in the course of the Promotional Period.
Winner Determination: Game of likelihood. Skill performs no half in figuring out the Winner. The first 10 legitimate entries for every The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald will win. The winners will probably be confirmed by the Promoter at 717 Bourke Street, Melbourne, VIC 3008 on April 26, 2022 at 4pm AEDT.
Number of Winners: 10 every for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Winner Notification: The winners will probably be notified by electronic mail inside seven days from April 24.
Prize/s: One double go to see The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
Total Prize Pool: AUD $880
Prize Supplier/s: Roadshow Films
Winner Publication: N/A
Special Conditions: The first 10 subscribers to The Age; the primary 10 to The Sydney Morning Herald; who electronic mail newsletters@theage.com.au/newsletters@smh.com.au with their identify and tackle and reply to the primary Superquiz query will probably be eligible to win.
Terms and Conditions
Entry into the Promotion
- The Schedule above and all different entry directions and prize data printed by the Promoter type a part of these Terms and Conditions. Each Entrant agrees and acknowledges that they’ve learn these Terms and Conditions (and Schedule) and that entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of those Terms and Conditions (and Schedule). All capitalised phrases utilized in these Terms and Conditions have the which means given within the Schedule, except acknowledged or because the context in any other case supplies
- Entry just isn’t open to:
- administrators, administration, staff, officers and contractors of:
- the Promoter,
- the Promotion Sponsor,
- the Prize Supplier/s,
- any associated our bodies company of the Promoter, the Promotion Sponsor and the Prize Supplier/s, and
- the businesses and firms related to the Promoter or the Promotion;
- a partner, de facto partner, companion, guardian, mother or father, baby or sibling (whether or not pure or by marriage or adoption) of any individual set out in clause 2a); and
any one that is ineligible to enter the Promotion underneath the Entry Restrictions (the place relevant) within the Schedule.
- administrators, administration, staff, officers and contractors of:
- Entrants underneath the age of 18 will need to have permission from a mother or father or authorized guardian to enter the Promotion.
- Entries should be obtained by the Promoter in the course of the Promotional Period. All entries are deemed to be obtained on the time of receipt by the Promoter, not the time of transmission by the Entrant. Records of the Promoter and its businesses are ultimate and conclusive as to the time of receipt.
- Entrants could submit entries as much as the Maximum Entries. If a number of entries are permitted, every entry should be submitted individually and every reply to the promotional query (if relevant) should be distinctive.
- Any and all entries which are made utilizing any automated entry means, pc entry service or some other mechanical or digital signifies that permits a person to robotically enter repeatedly are invalid and will probably be rejected by the Promoter.
- Entry into the Promotion through social media, promotional web site or electronic mail is free. However, any prices related to accessing the related social media platform, promotional web site or electronic mail service are the accountability of every Entrant and dependent on the web service supplier used
- 1-90 entry price per name is $0.55 together with GST. Calls from mobiles could appeal to a better price. 1-90 service supplier is Mercury Mobility Pty Ltd (Mercury Helpline: 1300 914 815).
- SMS entry price per message is $0.55 together with GST. Premium SMS Service Provider is Mercury Mobility Pty Ltd (Mercury Helpline: 1300 914 815). By getting into the Promotion through SMS, Entrants consent to the Promoter utilizing their private particulars for the needs of sending one (1) cellular terminated (MT) reply message which features a affirmation of their entry within the Promotion.
- All entries to the Promotion could also be topic to verification by the Promoter. Entrants should, inside seven (7) days of being requested and on the Promoter’s price, permit the Promoter to examine and replica any paperwork that the Promoter could request establishing eligibility to enter the Promotion, together with however not restricted to receipts, proof of age, residence and identification. The Promoter could resolve in its sole discretion which paperwork are thought of appropriate for establishing eligibility to enter or win. If a Winner can not present appropriate proof of eligibility to the Promoter’s satisfaction, they forfeit their Prize in entire and no substitute or compensation will probably be supplied.
- The Promoter could, at its absolute discretion, declare all or any entries made by an Entrant to be invalid if the Entrant:
- fails to ascertain their entitlement to win the Promotion to the Promoter’s satisfaction; or
fails to provide gadgets as required by these Terms and Conditions or produces gadgets that look like illegible, stolen, solid, reconstructed, altered, incomplete or tampered with in any means; or
- seems, to the Promoter, to have tampered with, or benefited from tampering with, the entry course of; or
- has submitted an entry that’s not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions; or
- has, within the opinion of the Promoter, engaged in conduct in getting into the Promotion which is fraudulent, deceptive, misleading or typically damaging to the goodwill or popularity of the Promotion or Promoter
- fails to ascertain their entitlement to win the Promotion to the Promoter’s satisfaction; or
Entry materials
- Entries should be submitted in accordance with the Entry Method and should not be: incomplete; incomprehensible; illegal or able to violating any regulation or giving rise to a civil motion; obscene; defamatory or libellous; threatening or harassing; pornographic or comprise nudity; hateful; offensive; incite or be able to encouraging conduct that may be thought of a prison offence; and in violation of the phrases and circumstances of the related social media platform used to enter the Promotion.
- Entrants warrant that their entry is their very own unique work, it’s not copied in any method from some other work, and it doesn’t infringe the copyright, ethical rights, commerce mark rights or some other rights of any third social gathering.
- All entries instantly change into and stay the property of the Promoter. The Promoter reserves the fitting to make use of, reproduce, distribute, put together spinoff works of and show the entry materials (and authorise others to do the identical) for the needs of conducting and selling the Promotion, awarding the Prize and promoting and advertising the Promoter or the Promotion and/or future promotions on all media now recognized or later devised, in perpetuity.
- By getting into the Promotion, Entrants consent to any use of their entry by the Promoter which can in any other case infringe an Entrant’s ethical rights within the entry materials, together with (with out limitation), exercising any of the rights within the entry materials with out figuring out the Entrant, and utilizing the entry materials in any means that the Promoter sees match, even when it leads to derogatory remedy of the entry materials (as outlined within the Copyright Act1968 (Cth)).
- Each Entrant warrants that:
- they’ve the complete energy and capability to grant the rights, warranties and consents set out in these Terms and Conditions;
- they may absolutely indemnify the Promoter towards any loss or harm suffered by the Promoter:
- if any of the warranties given by the Entrant are false;
- on account of any breach of clauses 12 and 13 of those Terms and Conditions by the Entrant; and
- they’ve specific consent from every individual showing within the entry materials (or if an individual showing within the entry materials is underneath the age of 18 from that individual’s mother or father or authorized guardian) and the proprietor of any non-public property (together with any gadgets, objects or actual property) showing within the entry materials.
Winners
- The Number of Winners will probably be decided from all legitimate and eligible entries obtained in the course of the Promotional Period in accordance with the Winner Determination. The Winner/s will obtain the Prize/s.
- The Winner/s will probably be notified in accordance with the Winner Notification and the Winner/s identify (first preliminary and surname) and State/Territory of residence will probably be printed in accordance with the Winner Publication.
- All cheap makes an attempt will probably be made to contact the Winner/s. Subject, the place related, to any route given underneath the related State/Territory allow rules, if a Prize is:
- not claimed by the Winner by the Unclaimed Prize Date; or
- forfeited for any motive,
that Prize will probably be awarded to the subsequent greatest entry or the subsequent legitimate entry drawn (because the case could also be). The winner of the Unclaimed Prize will probably be notified in accordance with the Unclaimed Prize Winner Notification and the Unclaimed Prize Winner’s identify (first preliminary and surname) and State/Territory of residence will probably be printed in accordance with the Unclaimed Prize Winner Publication.
General prize phrases
- All Prize values are appropriate and based mostly on the advisable retail worth on the Start Date of the Promotion.
- If a Prize or any a part of a Prize is unavailable for any motive, the Promoter will, in its absolute substitute the Prize with one other merchandise of no lesser retail worth, topic, the place related, to the approval of the authorities which have issued permits or authorities for the conduct of the Promotion.
- Unless expressly acknowledged as being included within the Prize/s, all different prices and bills related to taking the Prize/s change into the accountability of Winner/s and their visitor/s, together with however not restricted to:
- taxes (excluding departure and some other flight-associated taxes, the place flights are included within the Prize);
- prices related to inoculations, passports and/or visa functions;
- transfers;
- journey insurance coverage;
- spending cash;
- meals;
- transport to/from an airport departure or return level;
- any additional sightseeing or actions; and
- all different incidental and ancillary prices incurred by Winner/s and/or their visitor/s as a direct or oblique results of taking the Prize.
- Prizes can’t be refunded or exchanged and, besides as expressly permitted by these Terms and Conditions, can’t be taken as a financial fee.
- Prizes could also be transferred on the Promoter’s sole discretion. If the Promoter workout routines its discretion to permit a Winner to switch their Prize, the switch will probably be on the situation that the transferee accepts these Terms and Conditions and the Promoter could require such acceptance in writing at its absolute discretion.
- All points of a Prize should be taken collectively as a bundle. Prizes together with attendance to an occasion should be taken to coincide with that occasion. If for any motive a Winner doesn’t (or is unable to) take their Prize or a component of their Prize on the time stipulated by the Promoter, they forfeit their Prize or that ingredient of their Prize and no compensation or substitute will probably be supplied.
- The Promoter reserves the fitting to refuse to permit an Entrant/Winner and/or their visitor/s to participate or proceed to participate in any points of the Promotion or Prize/s, for any inappropriate behaviour (together with intoxication), if the related individual doesn’t or just isn’t capable of adjust to any necessities usually related to the actual exercise or if the Promoter determines, based mostly on the recommendation of an acceptable and related medical skilled, that the related individual just isn’t sufficiently wholesome or match in order to soundly take part within the Promotion or Prize/s.
- Prizes could not, with out the prior written consent of the Prize Supplier/s and the Promoter, be resold or supplied for resale at a premium (together with through on-line public sale websites) or used for promoting, promotion or different industrial functions (together with competitions and commerce promotions) or to reinforce the demand for different items or providers. If a Prize is bought or utilized in breach of this situation, the Promoter or the Prize Supplier/s could, at their absolute discretion, withdraw the Prize. Where a Prize has been withdrawn in accordance with this clause, no refund, substitute or compensation will probably be supplied and the Winner and any one that has bought or in any other case bears that ticket will probably be refused entry.
- If the Winner/s and/or their visitor/s are underneath the age of 18, they should be accompanied on their Prize by a mother or father or authorized guardian.
- Winner/s ought to search impartial monetary recommendation on the Winner’s sole expense relating to any tax implications referring to the Prize/s or acceptance of the Prize/s.
- Prizes can’t be used together with some other reductions or particular presents.
- Each Prize will probably be awarded to the individual named within the profitable entry (as judged or drawn – because the case could also be – in accordance with the Winner Determination). If a Winner is underneath the age of 18, the Promoter could, at its discretion, award their Prize to the Winner’s mother or father or authorized guardian. It is the accountability of the Winner’s mother or father/authorized guardian to show their parental standing/authorized guardianship on the time of the Winner Notification.
- Each Prize will probably be awarded within the Promoter’s sole discretion. The Promoter could invalidate any prize declare the place the Winner has breached these Terms and Conditions or in any other case didn’t adjust to any requirement underneath these Terms and Conditions.
- It is a situation of accepting the Prize/s that the Winner/s and their visitor/s should signal a authorized launch or releases in a type decided by the Promoter, Prize Supplier/s and/or the Promotion Sponsor of their absolute discretion.
Miscellaneous prize phrases
- Voucher prizes are solely legitimate for the interval as suggested by the Promoter or Prize Supplier/s and might solely be redeemed in accordance with the Prize Supplier’s phrases and circumstances.
- The Winner of a Prize together with a automobile should have the ability to register the automobile in their very own identify. If the Winner is, by means of any authorized incapacity or in any other case, unable to register the automobile in their very own identify, then the Winner could assign the automobile to a different individual (who consents to such project) with authorized capability for the aim of registration. The Promoter takes no accountability for any such preparations between the Winner and the assignee.
- The Promoter warrants that the acquisition of alcohol won’t be used as an inducement to enter the Promotion or to encourage: speedy or irresponsible consumption of alcohol; intoxication; the consumption of alcohol by minors; anti-social behaviour; or the consumption of alcohol in restricted alcohol or alcohol-free zones. Tickets or rights for alcohol prizes won’t be distributed by or to any individual underneath 18, nor can an individual underneath 18 dispense or gather an alcohol prize. Entrants will probably be refused service of alcohol or provision of an alcoholic beverage prize if it will breach any related legal guidelines or codes together with these referring to the accountable service of alcohol.
- The Promoter helps the accountable service of alcohol and encourages customers to get pleasure from alcohol responsibly. Legal aged customers are suggested to contemplate the secure consuming ranges advisable within the National Health and Medical Research Council Australian Guidelines to Reduce Health Risks from Drinking Alcohol. A full model of those Guidelines is offered at https://www.nhmrc.gov.au/health-advice/alcohol.
- The dimension and elegance of any clothes/equipment included within the Prize will probably be decided on the sole discretion of the Promoter.
Publicity
- By accepting a Prize, Winner/s and their visitor/s agree that:
- if requested by the Promoter, the Winner/s and their visitor/s will:
- present feedback in regards to the Promotion and/or a photograph or audio-visual clip of themselves; and
- take part in any promotional exercise in reference to the Promotion or the Prize;
- the Promoter could use their identify, picture, feedback, images or audio-visual clips (Materials) for publicity and promotional functions in any type of media, with out reference or compensation to the Winner/s and their visitor/s or some other individual;
- the Promoter could use, reproduce, edit and talk to the general public the Materials at any time in any type of media;
- the Promoter could license, authorise or in any other case switch the rights within the Materials to others to do the identical; and
- the Winner/s and their visitor/s unconditionally and irrevocably consent to any act or omission that may in any other case infringe any of their ethical rights within the Materials and waive all ethical rights within the Materials.
- if requested by the Promoter, the Winner/s and their visitor/s will:
Use of social media
- The following phrases apply to the extent that the Promotion is carried out on, marketed or promoted on a social media platform owned by a 3rd social gathering (Platform Operator):
- every Entrant acknowledges and agrees that the Promotion is under no circumstances sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or related to, any Platform Operator.
- every Entrant releases every Platform Operator and its related firms from all liabilities arising in respect of the Promotion;
- to the extent related to the Promotion, the Promoter agrees and every Entrant should agree
- to stick to the prevailing phrases and circumstances of every Platform Operator;
- Entrants perceive that they’re offering their data to the Promoter and to not the Platform Operator;
- Entrants are solely accountable and answerable for any content material or data they transmit to different customers of the Platform Operator; and
- any questions, feedback or complaints in regards to the Promotion should be directed to the Promoter not the Platform Operator.
Limitation of legal responsibility
- Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to restrict, exclude or modify the statutory client ensures as supplied underneath the Competition and Consumer Act 2010, in addition to some other implied warranties underneath the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 or comparable State and Territory client safety legal guidelines (Non-Excludable Guarantees). Except for any legal responsibility that can’t by regulation be excluded, together with the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter, its related businesses and firms and people businesses and firms related to or concerned within the Promotion (together with every of their respective administrators, officers, staff, servants, contractors and brokers previous and current) exclude all legal responsibility (together with negligence), for any private damage or demise; or any loss or harm; whether or not direct, oblique, particular or consequential (together with lack of alternative and lack of revenue), arising in any means out of the Promotion or the Prize/s.
- Except for any legal responsibility that can’t by regulation be excluded, together with the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter, its related businesses and firms and people businesses and firms related to or concerned within the Promotion (together with every of their respective administrators, officers, staff, servants, contractors and brokers previous and current) just isn’t answerable for and excludes all legal responsibility (together with negligence), for any private damage or demise; or any loss or harm; whether or not direct, oblique, particular or consequential (together with lack of alternative and lack of revenue), arising in any means out of:
- any technical difficulties or tools malfunction (whether or not underneath the Promoter’s management);
- any incorrect or inaccurate data, precipitated both by customers, by any of the tools or programming related to or utilized in reference to the Promotion, or by any technical error that will happen in the middle of the Promotion;
- any delays or failures in any telecommunications providers or tools;
- any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, theft, destruction, unauthorised entry or third social gathering interference;
- any entry or prize declare that’s late, misplaced, incomplete, incorrectly submitted, delayed, illegible, corrupted, altered, broken or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) attributable to any motive past the cheap management of the Promoter;
- any variation in Prize worth to that acknowledged in these Terms and Conditions;
- any tax legal responsibility incurred by a Winner or Entrant;
- if a Prize or any a part of a Prize is unavailable for any motive; or
use of the Prize/s.
- If a Prize is to be delivered on to a Winner by a 3rd social gathering provider, the Promoter accepts no accountability or legal responsibility for any delay or failure by the third social gathering to ship the Prize, any loss or harm to the Prize, any delay or failure referring to the Prize itself or failure by the third social gathering provider to satisfy any obligations in these Terms and Conditions or in any other case.
General
- The Promoter reserves the fitting to take any motion mandatory in its sole discretion at any time, topic, the place related, to any route given underneath State/Territory allow rules.
- If there’s a dispute in regards to the conduct of the Promotion, the choice of the Promoter is ultimate and binding on every Entrant and no correspondence will probably be entered into.
- Prize/s and participation on this Promotion could also be topic to extra phrases and circumstances imposed by third events. Entrants and Winners should adjust to any such extra phrases and circumstances. The Promoter doesn’t settle for any accountability and isn’t answerable for any extra circumstances imposed on the taking of a Prize or participation within the Promotion. The phrases and circumstances which apply to a Prize on the time it’s issued to a Winner will prevail over these Terms and Conditions, to the extent of any inconsistency.
- If for any motive any facet of this Promotion just isn’t able to working as deliberate, together with, with out limitation, by motive of pc virus, communications community failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failure, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, struggle, act of terrorism or some other trigger past the management of the Promoter, the Promoter reserves the fitting in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or droop the Promotion and invalidate any affected entries, or droop or modify a Prize, topic, the place related, to any route given underneath the related State/Territory allow rules.
- Any try and trigger harm to any web site or the data on any web site related to this Promotion or to in any other case undermine the honest and bonafide operation of this Promotion could also be a violation of prison and civil legal guidelines. The Promoter and the Prize Supplier/s reserve the fitting to hunt damages within the fullest extent permitted by regulation if any such try is made, whether or not that try leads to any such harm, interference or undermining.
- These Terms and Conditions are ruled by the legal guidelines of New South Wales and every of the related State authorities.
- Failure by the Promoter to implement any of its rights at any stage doesn’t represent a waiver of these rights.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Schedule represent your complete phrases and circumstances between every Entrant and the Promoter with respect to the Promotion. The Promoter could alter, modify, or amend these Terms and Conditions and the Schedule, topic, the place related, to the approval of the authorities which have issued permits or authorities for the conduct of the Promotion.
Privacy
- The Promoter is sure by the Australian Privacy Principles within the Privacy Act 1998. The Promoter will gather Entrants’ private data in reference to this Promotion and can use and deal with the non-public data in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and the Promoter’s Privacy Policy at https://nine.com.au/privacy. The Promoter’s Privacy Policy incorporates data relating to:
- how Entrants could entry or appropriate any of their private data collected by the Promoter; and
- how Entrants could lodge a grievance with the Promoter for a breach of any Australian Privacy Principle (APP) or APP code, and the way the Promoter will motion such grievance.
- If there’s a Promotion Sponsor, the Promotion Sponsor could use the non-public data of an Entrant for advertising functions if the Entrant has given their consent to be contacted by the Promotion Sponsor.
