Terrapins Beat Gophers Despite Battle’s 39 Points, 84-73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 19 factors to steer a balanced Maryland assault that withstood an Xfinity Center-tying 39 factors by Minnesota’s Jamison Battle for an 84-73 win over the Golden Gophers on Wednesday night time.

Fatts Russell added 16 factors, Eric Ayala 15 factors and 9 rebounds, Julian Reese 12 factors and Qudus Wahab 10 for the Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten).

Battle was 14-of-31 capturing, making 7 of 16 from the arc, to tie Maryland’s Diamond Stone, who scored 39 towards Penn State on Dec. 30, 2015. Payton Willis added 21 factors for Minnesota (13-15, 4-11).

Maryland had a four-point lead on the break and stayed in entrance your entire second half.

A quick-break layup by Hart and a flagrant foul by Sean Sutherlin on the play resulted in a four-point possession for Maryland and when Reese added three extra buckets within the 10-0 run the Terrapins instantly had a 13-point benefit with 11 minutes remaining.

Battle scored Minnesota’s first 14 factors within the second half earlier than Sutherlin hit a basket with 9:25 remaining, the primary Gopher apart from Battle to attain since 4:15 of the primary half. Sutherlin’s bucket was a part of a 20-9 run over the subsequent seven minutes because the Gophers lower the deficit to 2. But Ayala hit a 3-pointer and Hart added one other in an 8-0 spurt to rebuild a 10-point edge with 1:25 remaining. Reese added six free throws from there.

Battle already had 20 factors by halftime, however Maryland led 41-37. A 3-pointer by Xavier Green halfway by the half gave the Terrapins the lead for good.

Maryland, which outscored Minnesota 46-16 within the paint, has received the final six conferences.

Minnesota ends the common season at Northwestern, whereas Maryland finishes at house towards Michigan State, each on Sunday.

