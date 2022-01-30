‘Terrible life’: PM breaks silence on Grace

Scott Morrison has responded to controversy surrounding Grace Tame’s photograph with him at an Australia Day operate, referencing her “terrible life ordeal”.

Scott Morrison has damaged his silence on the Grace Tame controversy, suggesting she’s had “a terrible life … ordeal” however that he’ll at all times greet friends with a smile.

In his first interview outlining his response to the now viral images of Ms Tame at the Lodge on Australia Day, the Prime Minister additionally advised that the day was purported to be about this yr’s finalists, implying the furore had overshadowed that.

During an interview on 4BC, Mr Morrison was requested: “Did yourself and your wife Jenny feel disrespected?”

He didn’t deny he felt disrespected however famous he had greeted Ms Tame with civility.

“I’ve seen all of that. Anyone comes to our home, when we invite somebody, we greet them with a smile, and they’re always welcome,’’ Mr Morrison said.

News has never been more important. Stream more than 20 global & local news sources with Flash. New to Flash? Try 14 days free >

Unprompted, the Prime Minister then noted that the focus of the day was supposed to be about this year’s finalists, not Ms Tame.

“And that day, that day was actually about all the finalists coming to celebrate,’’ he said.

“And the previous Australians of the Year were there. Jenny and I were there and that day was all about them.

“All I’m saying is we were there that day to celebrate those who’ve done an incredible job for our country. And Jenny and I wanted to welcome them into our home and wish them all the best.

Mr Morrison then suggested Ms Tame had experienced great difficulties.

“Look, Grace is a passionate person who’s raised important issues,” he mentioned.

“She’s had a terrible life… ord … a terrible life … um you know things happened to her ordeals, the abuse. It’s just awful.

“And I know a lot of Australians, me included, you know, support her efforts to ensure

that these issues can be raised and addressed.

“Our government has done more than any other government on this issue, and that is in part

because of the strong focus that has been brought to these issues and the response that we’ve made.

“So I thank her for her time as Australian of the Year and as I say, when you know, if people come to our house, Jenny and I always greet them with a smile.”

Ms Tame was named the 2021 Australian of the Year after overturning a Tasmanian regulation that prevented her from talking about her experiences of sexual assault when she was simply 15.

The extraordinary images captured on Friday confirmed the tense second Ms Tame met with the Prime Minister earlier than a morning tea for the 2022 Australian of the Year finalists.

The 27-year-old was seen trying unimpressed as Mr Morrison and his spouse Jenny stood for images with different individuals as she waited to enter the occasion

“Hello Grace,” the Prime Minister was then heard saying.

“G’day,” she responded.

“How are you going? Congratulations on the engagement,” Mr Morrison continued.

“Thank you,” Ms Tame mentioned, not making eye contact with the Prime Minister.

She then smiled at Jenny who mentioned one thing that couldn’t be heard.

Ms Tame then appeared visibly unimpressed whereas standing for images subsequent to the Prime Minister.

She didn’t say something as soon as the images have been taken earlier than strolling off.

Ms Tame had earlier tweeted a picture about her two days in Canberra: “On second thoughts let’s not go to Canberra. It’s a silly place,” it mentioned.