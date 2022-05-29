‘Terrible shock’: Congress after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

The Congress expressed shock over the homicide of its chief and well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala Mansa district on Sunday. Moose Wala was critically injured after unidentified individuals opened fireplace at him.

The incident occurred a day after the Punjab authorities withdrew his safety cowl. The police mentioned Moose Wala has suffered bullet accidents.

The singer had joined the Congress celebration in December final 12 months.

“The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,” the Congress tweeted.

