Terrified Ukrainians detail ‘horrible’ Kyiv conditions, fear Putin won’t stop there

One frightened resident of Ukraine’s capital fears Russian President Vladimir Putin received’t cease his all-out assault at Eastern Europe and needs to take over the world.

Galina — a retired engineer residing in central Kyiv along with her 75-year-old husband — detailed the “horrible situation” unfolding there throughout an unique interview with The Post, saying the couple awoke to large explosions early Thursday.

“In our city, there are other explosions, but we don’t hear them now,” stated the 73-year-old, who declined to offer her final identify out of concern of reprisal from Russian troops.

“Everything is closed. The streets are empty. I have food for maybe two days, but what happens after that?”

Galina stated she and her husband anticipated Putin’s aggression to escalate, however to not the extent of a three-pronged assault bent on toppling Ukraine’s authorities.

“We elderly people, we are staying home,” Galina instructed The Post. “We don’t have anywhere to go. The government told us to go to a nearby bomb shelter if anything.”

Residents throughout Kyiv, a metropolis of roughly 2.8 million individuals, are already being requested to donate blood for wounded troops, she stated.

Kyiv resident Galina says she and her husband solely have meals to final "maybe two days," because the Russian invasion begins.

“Many people are leaving, they are at their [country houses],” Galina continued. “It’s a horrible situation here.”

Galina known as on President Biden to stay as much as his promise to closely sanction Russia following the assault.

“They were all lies, since now there is silence,” she stated earlier than Biden announced new sanctions and export restrictions towards Moscow. “Where are the sanctions? Where is America? Where is Europe? Everyone forgot about us. People are dying.”

Military recruiters in Ukraine have reported “lines of people” queuing up, Galina stated, together with the husband of a buddy in his early 60s.

“They took him because he can shoot,” she stated. “Everyone is going. My other friend got into his car and drove to the border [to fight].”

But Galina was most dismayed by Russian forces taking over the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the place the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe occurred in 1986.

“There are militants at Chernobyl holding the staff hostage,” Galina stated. “If they blow up Chernobyl, it will be a worldwide catastrophe.”

A Ukrainian police officer patrols round a gaggle of individuals ready to board a practice out of Kostiantynivka in japanese Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. AP

A lady along with her child runs to board a Kyiv certain practice in Kramatorsk, japanese Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Galina additionally believes Putin has navy ambitions past Ukraine.

“He’s not going to stop at Ukraine,” she stated. “He wants the whole world, like Napoleon. It seems that Europe and the United States hid their heads in the sand like ostriches, while the plague takes over the whole world.”

Another Kyiv resident instructed The Post Thursday that he fled the town amid the “unfolding catastrophe” earlier this week and is now buckled down within the Ivano-Frankivsk area in western Ukraine.

Kyiv resident Galina blasted the US and European nations for ignoring Ukraine's bombardment from Russia.

President Joe Biden has promised that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will bear the consequences" from raging conflict in Ukraine with extra financial sanctions.

Kyiv resident Galina says aged individuals within the besieged metropolis of Ukraine "don't have anywhere to go."

“I’m somewhat safe, but given the queues on the borders, I will not even try,” the 40-year-old, who declined to be recognized, stated of the prospect of leaving his homeland totally. “Long lines in the shops, and with cars trying to buy fuel.”

The man beforehand foresaw the worst-case situation of a Russian invasion taking form and instructed others to make preparations to flee the town, he stated.

“Some followed my advice,” he instructed The Post.

Kyiv resident Galina is anxious that the Ukrainian navy has begun to recruit aged individuals to struggle Russia.

Kyiv resident Galina claims the vast majority of individuals have deserted their houses hoping to flee Russia's invasion.

If the Ukrainian did finally depart the nation, Poland could be his probably vacation spot. Short of that, the single, childless correspondent stated he supposed to ask pals to host him in the interim.

“And then,” he added, “US, the Netherlands, Canada … depending how the situation unfolds … It’s much more tough for family people.”

As for Putin, the Ukrainian stated the Russian chief clearly desires to overthrow the federal government and set up a puppet regime.

Family members embrace each other whereas ready to board a practice out of Kostiantynivka in japanese Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. AP

A pair kiss goodbye earlier than the lady boards a bus out of Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. AP

“Russia is trying … to make us a non-sovereign state – a colony, like in USSR,” he instructed The Post whereas leaving a harrowing message for family members. “Sorry that I disappear, relatives, friends.”