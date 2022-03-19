Terrifying moment man attacks car with axe

Terrifying footage has emerged of an axe-wielding stranger attacking two individuals outdoors of a suburban Coles in Perth.

The ambush on the 2 Coles employees occurred outdoors the grocery store in Rockingham, in Perth’s southwest on Sunday, with the violence caught on digicam by one of many victims.

The two employees have been allegedly chased by a stranger with axe after they completed their shift, simply earlier than 6pm on Sunday.

One of the employees managed to seize the scary incident on their cellphone, with the stranger chasing the 2 employees who have been in a automobile, and smashing the windscreen.

Camera Icon The victims’ automobile window was smashed throughout the ordeal. Nine News Credit: NCA NewsWire

The footage confirmed the axe-wielding bandit leap over a fence and run in the direction of the automobile because it reversed out of a park.

“He’s got an axe,” one of many panicked victims yelled, and the opposite screamed: “Drive!”

The stranger then launched on the automobile with the axe, smashing its window.

Amazingly, one of many victims managed to movie the ordeal as his panicked colleague tried to drive away.

The pair weren’t injured and stated the assault was unprovoked.

Police are investigating.