Terror and Tulips in Kharkiv – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio
3 PM ET: Possible Mariupol evacuations, UK MP resigns after watching porn on the job, POTUS returns to WHCD & extra
5 Things
Listen to
CNN 5 Things
Sat, Apr 30
podcast
Tug of War takes listeners to essentially the most unstable corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.
Terror and Tulips in Kharkiv Recorded on April 26, 2022. Apr 27, 2022
Terror and Tulips in Kharkiv
Recorded on April 26, 2022.
Apr 27, 2022