Terror and Tulips in Kharkiv – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Terror and Tulips in Kharkiv – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio


Tug of War takes listeners to essentially the most unstable corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

Terror and Tulips in Kharkiv

Tug of War

Ukraine’s second largest metropolis, Kharkiv, has been a strategic goal for the reason that earliest days of Russia’s invasion. Amidst fixed bombardment and heavy losses, residents worry the worst could possibly be but to return ought to their metropolis be encircled by Russian forces. CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward has seen each the rubble and the heroism on the bottom in Kharkiv. She takes us inside town to look at Russia’s ugly ways and the defiance of on a regular basis Ukrainians refusing to desert their houses and their countrymen.

Recorded on April 26, 2022.

Apr 27, 2022

