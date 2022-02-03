‘Terrorists’ have dragged Iraq into regional war by targeting Gulf state: Iraq’s Sadr

Iraqi Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stated in an announcement on Thursday that some “terrorist outlaws” have dragged Iraq right into a “dangerous regional war” by concentrating on a “Gulf state.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cleric, who revealed an announcement on Twitter, didn’t make it clear if he was referring particularly to a foiled drone assault on the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The UAE stated it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas, in an assault that was claimed by a bit identified group, the “True Promise Brigade”.

Read extra:

UAE intercepts, destroys three drones targeting the country: Defense Ministry

US warns against UAE travel; Emirati official says Houthi threats won’t be new normal

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm support for Gulf security