Terrorists suspected in gunfire on Tunisia police post, no casualties reported

A firefight broke out between suspected terrorists and police close to a nationwide guard barracks early Sunday within the central Tunisian area of Kairouan, police mentioned.

They mentioned in an announcement that gunmen in a automotive opened fireplace however had been repelled by a “massive” retaliatory barrage, with none casualties reported within the trade.

Those liable for “this cowardly attack were probably… part of a terrorist cell,” working between Kairouan and Sousse in japanese Tunisia, that had been dismantled with arrests made, the assertion mentioned.

The assault got here on Tunisia’s independence day and with the nation plunged in political disaster since an influence seize final July by President Kais Saeid.

Following the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia noticed a surge in militant assaults throughout the nation.

Many Tunisians additionally travelled to Syria or Iraq to hitch ISIS or different extremists.

In March 2016, 13 members of the safety forces, seven civilians and a minimum of 55 terrorists had been killed as ISIS members launched a battle within the city of Ben Guerdane close to the border with Libya.

The state of affairs has since vastly improved however Tunisian safety forces proceed to hunt suspected terrorists.

On March 4, a Tunisian court docket sentenced 16 individuals to loss of life within the first judgements in opposition to extremists concerned within the Ben Guerdane assaults.

