Terzievski beats Gallen in epic fight

Unheralded Kriz Terzievski is the brand new Australian heavyweight boxing champion after outlasting Paul Gallen in an epic 10-round battle in Newcastle.

Terzievski dominated for a lot of the encounter however needed to survive an heroic ninth-round fightback from Gallen earlier than gaining the judges’ determination on Wednesday evening.

Gallen had been bidding to grow to be the primary cross-code athlete to assert the nationwide heavyweight belt as nicely the Australasian heavyweight strap.

Instead the 40-year-old rugby league nice turned pugilist will once more ponder retirement after Terzievski was hailed the “King of the Castle”.

All three judges awarded Terzievski the bout 97-92.

“Age probably caught up with me a bit. What can you do?” stated Gallen, trying battered and blue.

“I won’t make a (retirement) decision now obviously but I just felt like during those (middle) rounds like I couldn’t go like I normally do.”

Little separated the 2 combatants within the opening rounds earlier than Terzievski was warned twice for low blows within the fifth after which for pushing Gallen.

The champion landed some heavy lefts, slicing Gallen’s with one because the ageing rugby league warrior started to look susceptible.

The southpaw was deducted a degree for an additional low shot within the seventh spherical, however it did not matter as Terzievski’s dominance ultimately informed on Gallen.

Terzievski lined up for a killer left hook halfway by means of an epic eighth spherical however Gallen courageously climbed off the ropes to remain on his toes.

Gallen extremely regarded like dropping Terzievski within the ninth because the 32-year-old himself regarded out on his toes.

But he hung in there.

“I left it too late,” stated Gallen.