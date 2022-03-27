Tesla CEO Elon Musk giving ‘serious thought’ to build new social media platform

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself has been a prolific consumer of Twitter, he has been important of the social media platform and its insurance policies of late.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is giving “serious thought” to constructing a brand new social media platform, the billionaire mentioned in a tweet whereas responding to a consumer’s query on whether or not he would contemplate constructing a social media platform which might consist an open supply algorithm and would prioritize free speech in addition to have minimal propaganda.

While Musk himself has been a prolific consumer of Twitter, and has been important of the social media platform and its insurance policies of late, he mentioned that the platform is undermining democracy by failing to stick to free speech rules. His tweet comes a day after he put up a Twitter ballot asking customers in the event that they believed Twitter adheres to the precept of free speech. Over 70% of Twitter customers voted “no”.

Musk, whereas posting the ballot, has written, “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.” He additionally wrote, “Given that Twitter serves because the de facto public city sq., failing to stick to free speech rules basically undermines democracy.”

If Musk really decides to go forward with creating the brand new social media platform, he can be becoming a member of a rising variety of know-how corporations which might be positioning themselves as champions of free speech. These corporations hope to attract and have interaction customers who really feel their views are suppressed on platforms resembling Twitter, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google’s YouTube.

There are many various social media platforms on the market together with Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter rivals Gettr and Parler and video website Rumble. However, none of those corporations have come near matching the attain and recognition of the mainstream social media platforms up to now.

In an earlier tweet on March 25, Musk had written that “free speech is important to a functioning democracy,” and also questioned if Twitter “rigorously adheres to this principle.”

