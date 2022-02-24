Tesla CEO Elon Musk looking to bring all Steam games on Tesla vehicles

While Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck could have Cyberpunk 2077 recreation for certain, he didn’t present a lot particulars about when to anticipate the truck.

Tesla autos are identified for having essentially the most distinctive options and CEO Elon Musk has taken plenty of pleasure on this. The electrical autos from the corporate even have video-game taking part in performance and now, Musk needs to deliver all of the Steam recreation titles to the autos.

He confirmed that Tesla is engaged on making Steam titles work on all Tesla vehicles whereas replying to a Twitter remark.

Upon being requested when will there come a Model S/X model of the Cyberpunk 2077 recreation, Musk mentioned, “We’re working by means of the overall case of creating Steam video games work on a Tesla vs particular titles. Former is clearly the place we must be long-term.”

(Also learn | Tesla faces scrutiny by German regulators over Autopilot feature)

Musk is not simply specializing in just a few titles this time, and if and when the Steam portfolio is on the market on Tesla, anticipate a plethora of decisions as the present Steam catalogue homes some 50,000 titles.

We’re working by means of the overall case of creating Steam video games work on a Tesla vs particular titles. Former is clearly the place we must be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

He has additionally confirmed that the Cybertruck could have Cyberpunk 2077 for certain however didn’t present a lot particulars about when to anticipate the truck. While prototype of the truck has been noticed many instances, the corporate hasn’t offered a correct timeline for its launch whereas the manufacturing is understood to be pushed additional.

Comments in direct response to the tweets did not actually appear a lot enthusiastic in regards to the video games within the vehicles however appeared extra determined to get their palms on the Cybertruck as a substitute. One social media consumer went so far as to say, “Just build the truck so I can buy it please.” Customers appear far more all for getting their palms on precise vehicles than video games.

Though Musk too could seem fairly excited in regards to the Steam video games and the Cybertruck, he appears to be prioritizing others things in the mean time. A latest report highlighted that the CEO is at the moment specializing in constructing the humanoid robotic.

First Published Date: