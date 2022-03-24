Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that the 2 new colors will likely be a particular crimson with 13 layers of paint and a silver with round eight layers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the EV maker will introduce two new colors for its electrical automobiles at its new Gigafactory in Berlin, the place it has constructed the “most superior paint store on the planet”. During an occasion for the handing over of Germany-made Model Ys, Musk mentioned that these colors will likely be a particular crimson with 13 layers of paint and a silver with round eight layers, Electrek reported.

For the previous couple of years, Tesla has solely provided a handful of colour choices. However, late final yr, three new colour choices appeared within the Tesla app, hinting at potential new colour choices: Deep Crimson Multicoat, Abyss Blue Multicoat and Mercury Silver Metallic.

When Musk was requested about these colors in the course of the Giga Berlin occasion, he responded that colours are all the time a problem as a result of when one thinks of a color, it does not solely have to be manufactured, but additionally must be serviced and stuck for 20 years. “We bought to assume, ‘What are we going to place the service workforce by?'” he was quoted as saying by Electrek.

However, regardless of these limitations, Musk reiterated that Tesla goes to be make new colours on the Gigafactory Berlin, beginning with two colors. “We are going to make a really particular crimson, which in all probability lots of a folks have seen. It’s like 13 layers of paint. And we may even have a silver with possibly eight layers. It’s additionally going to be particular – type of a liquid silver,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Musk personally oversaw the handing over of Made-in-Germany Model Ys to prospects as the corporate formally began deliveries at its Gruenheide plant. This marks the beginning of the automaker’s inaugural European hub simply two years after it was first introduced.

