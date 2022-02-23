Tesla hit by another lawsuit over racism by ex-worker

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of being a multi-layered corruption onion.

A former Tesla building supervisor has filed a lawsuit towards the electrical automobile firm alleging he was fired for reporting widespread security violations and race discrimination at Tesla’s factories.

In the lawsuit filed with Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, Marc Cage, an African American, claimed to have reported security violations that risked huge explosions at Tesla’s battery manufacturing facility in Nevada and systematic failures by the corporate to reveal severe on-the-job accidents.

“Tesla’s commitments to unrealistic production goals and frantic efforts to ramp up its production, often to make good on rash promises, overrode any commitment to employee safety,” the criticism says.

He additionally alleged that Tesla workers, with the total information of the corporate’s administration, denigrated and harassed him on the premise of his race.

“Virtually every restroom in Tesla’s Fremont facility contained writings or carvings of racist symbols and slurs, including swastikas and prominent displays of the n-word,” Cage mentioned in his criticism.

Tesla didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the lawsuit.

A California state company earlier this month sued Tesla over allegations by some Black employees that they have been subjected to racist slurs and drawings and assigned probably the most bodily demanding jobs at Tesla’s manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.

That lawsuit, which Tesla mentioned was “misguided,” mentioned the corporate tolerated racial discrimination, including to claims made in a number of different lawsuits towards the world’s most useful automaker.

Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, have escalated a battle with regulators who’ve scrutinized his social media posts, the corporate’s therapy of its employees and its testing of semi-automated driving methods on public roads.

Musk on Tuesday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of being a multi-layered “corruption onion.” A day earlier, the corporate had accused the company of leaking info from a Tesla-related probe.

Tesla disclosed earlier this month that it had acquired a subpoena from the SEC about its compliance with a 2018 settlement over Musk’s tweets about taking the corporate personal.

Last week, the corporate and Musk accused the SEC of harassing them with an investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the federal government.

