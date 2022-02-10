Tesla recalls over half a million cars for failing to comply with safety standards

Elon Musk’s electrical automobile firm Tesla is ready to recall 578,607 autos because of the potential hazard they pose to pedestrians, in accordance with U.S. regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated these autos fail to adjust to security requirements.

The car producer is recalling some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 autos, in accordance with a Reuters report.

The security subject stems from the car’s “Boombox function” in these electrical autos, which permit sounds to be performed by means of an exterior speaker whereas the car is shifting.

Tesla has stated it’s not conscious of any crashes, accidents, or fatalities regarding the “Boombox function” function.

Tesla plans to disable the Boombox performance when the car is in Drive, Neutral and Reverse modes through an over-the-air software program replace.

Tesla launched the Boombox in December 2020 and has had a number of conferences with the NHTSA after they issued an info request in January 2021.

Newsweek has contacted Tesla for remark.