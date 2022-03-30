Tesla Submits Partial Response In U.S. Auto Safety Probe: Report

NHTSA despatched Tesla a letter with quite a few questions it was required to reply as a part of its investigation

Tesla Inc has submitted a partial response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) info request issued as a part of the company’s formal auto security probe into the automaker’s driver help system Autopilot.

NHTSA stated in an Oct. 22 memo launched Monday that Tesla’s response “has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request.”

On Aug. 31 NHTSA despatched Tesla a 11-page letter with quite a few questions it was required to reply by Oct. 22, as a part of its investigation.

