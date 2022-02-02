Tesla to recall nearly 54,000 vehicles in US that may disobey stop signs

In November, Tesla recalled practically 12,000 US autos bought since 2017 for an additional software program replace as a result of a communication error may a trigger a false forward-collision warning or surprising activation of the emergency brakes.

NHTSA stated final week it had sought extra data from Tesla in its probe into 580,000 autos over the automaker’s choice to permit video games to be performed by passengers on the entrance centre touchscreen.

In December, NHTSA opened a preliminary analysis into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y autos over the car’s “Passenger Play” function the company stated “may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.”

In August, NHTSA opened a proper security probe into Tesla’s Autopilot driver help system in 765,000 US autos after a couple of dozen crashes involving Tesla fashions and emergency autos. That investigation additionally stays open.