Tesla’s Musk says he ‘can no longer support’ Democrats, ‘will vote Republican’
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on Wednesday that whereas he voted for Democrats previously, he’ll now vote for Republicans.
“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” he tweeted.
“Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” stated Musk, the world’s richest man, who has agreed to purchase Twitter.
