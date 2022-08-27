Test debut marks sevens flyer’s first game of XVs in three years
Australian sevens flyer Bienne Terita says it is perhaps three years since she final performed a sport of XVs rugby, so what higher approach to finish the drought than a Wallaroos Test debut?
The 19-year-old has discovered a silver lining to her Commonwealth Games choice heartbreak as she prepares to earn her first cap towards New Zealand at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Terita has been drafted onto the wing whereas Siokapesi Palu debuts at inside centre as Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning makes seven modifications to the beginning XV in a bid to bounce again from a 47-point loss in Christchurch final week.
She needed to watch from afar as Australia claimed a gold medal on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after being ignored for choice, however now Tregonning’s gamble has opened the door for Terita to probably play at each sevens and 15-a-side World Cups this yr.
“Maybe when I was about 16, maybe two or three years ago now, that would have been the last time I played XVs,” Terita informed the Herald.
“I played a little bit of club, not too much though. It wasn’t a huge part of my rugby career, I was more sevens orientated. I played a little bit of club for Randwick for a couple of years and then I transitioned into sevens more permanently.
“The opportunity came up off the back of Comm Games, I wasn’t selected. The opportunity came at the right time. My coaches from sevens spoke to me about it and said Wallaroos were interested, and they thought it was a great opportunity to come over here and have a crack and get some game time. They were very supportive of me coming.
“I touched base with my parents [who are travelling in Europe], they were very stoked for me. They knew how upset and heartbroken I was after Comm Games. For them to see I’m here and doing something else, I think they’re very excited for me and happy to know I’m happy.”