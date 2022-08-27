Test debut marks sevens flyer’s first game of XVs in three years

Australian sevens flyer Bienne Terita says it is perhaps three years since she final performed a sport of XVs rugby, so what higher approach to finish the drought than a Wallaroos Test debut?

The 19-year-old has discovered a silver lining to her Commonwealth Games choice heartbreak as she prepares to earn her first cap towards New Zealand at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Terita has been drafted onto the wing whereas Siokapesi Palu debuts at inside centre as Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning makes seven modifications to the beginning XV in a bid to bounce again from a 47-point loss in Christchurch final week.

She needed to watch from afar as Australia claimed a gold medal on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games after being ignored for choice, however now Tregonning’s gamble has opened the door for Terita to probably play at each sevens and 15-a-side World Cups this yr.