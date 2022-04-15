Test Your Knowledge of Special Olympics with 11 Fun Facts from Mental Floss

Close-up shot of a medal from the 2022 Special Olympics X-Games in Aspen. Photo by Ben Solomon Ben Solomon

The following is an excerpt by Mental Floss from the article titled 11 Facts About Special Olympics:

There are greater than 5 million Special Olympics athletes.

From weight-lifters to speed-skaters, 5.6 million people take part in Special Olympics packages by way of coaching occasions and competitions held all 12 months spherical. Anyone over the age of 8 with mental disabilities is eligible to compete, and a full third of athletes are 22 or older.

The Special Olympic Board of Directors consists of Loretta Claiborne and Michelle Kwan.

From Harvard Law professors to well-known athletes, Special Olympics has a powerful array of devoted advocates. The most profitable U.S. determine skater of all time, Michelle Kwan serves as treasurer for the group, and Loretta Claiborne is vice-chair. As a former Special Olympics athlete herself, Claiborne has run marathons, speaks 4 languages, has a black belt in karate, and travels the world as a motivational speaker.