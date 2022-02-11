Testimony from US Marines casts doubt on Pentagon’s account of Kabul airport attack aftermath

The testimony is available in almost 2,000 pages from the US navy investigation that have been launched by US Central Command below a Freedom of Information Act Request from the Washington Post on Friday night time. Most of the names of interviewees are redacted, making it onerous to discern who every witness is. Yet from the main points that stay it’s clear quite a few Marines reported capturing in extra of the three bursts of warning photographs the US navy investigation has acknowledged have been fired by US and UK troops, and didn’t hurt anybody.

Some of the accounts are detailed. One Marine, from the Female Search Team deployed to test Afghan evacuation candidates, is specific about when and the way she opened hearth. She mentioned she determined to enter the blast space to help colleagues after the bomb detonated, and opened hearth in thick smoke with out realizing what she was concentrating on.

“I went in and saw a lot of Marines shooting by the jersey barrier. There was a lot of smoke,” she advised investigators in an interview dated 13 October. “I couldn’t see where they were firing. They grabbed me and I started firing my weapon as well. I don’t know what I was firing at.”

The testimony supplies an necessary perspective on what the US navy knew because it drew conclusions that no Afghans or US personnel have been shot. Their conclusions have acknowledged that Marines didn’t come below hearth within the aftermath, and solely shot managed bursts of fireside at two suspicious military-aged males, which harm nobody.

However, within the paperwork, a number of Marines recall gunfire impacting round them within the aftermath of the blast, one seeing a spherical hit a window in entrance of him. They increase questions as as to if all of the rounds fired have been accounted for by investigators, or whether or not they have been all innocent warning photographs.

One Marine from 1st Regiment recalled in an interview on October 1 what he noticed when he bumped into the tower subsequent to the Abbey Gate entrance to the airport the place an ISIS bomber detonated his system. “I saw Marines return fire. I heard three distinct shots hit the back windows of the tower. The third round impacted right in front of my face as I was closing the ballistic glass window.”

Another mentioned: “I could hear sporadic rounds snapping overhead for about 5 minutes. I didn’t see any tracers but saw sparks when bullets would impact things.”

A gaggle interview by investigators with junior Marines who have been on the blast website, from G firm 2/1 Marines, had many accounts of bullets impacting across the troops. One Marine mentioned: “While I was applying tournequets (sic.) I saw ricochets. Never saw a shooter.”

Another quote reads: “I saw the shots hitting around us”. Another reads: “I saw ricochets but didn’t hear gunfire.”

In different excerpts, Marines steered colleagues fired many photographs again. It is unclear what number of Marines have been interviewed, as names of audio system are redacted.

“If there were only 2-3 shooters and the amount of our guys shooting back, they would’ve been done,” mentioned one. Another mentioned: “I heard that a recon guy dumped about three magazines of ammo that way.”

In some interviews, different troops say they didn’t hearth in any respect within the aftermath, regardless of the chaos and chance they have been below additional assault. Much of the testimony is in keeping with the conclusions of investigators.

But the testimony additionally raises questions as to how totally the US navy assessed whether or not sufferers their medics handled after the blast have been shot. US investigators have acknowledged that medics treating the injured initially mistook accidents brought on by ball bearings as gunshot wounds, as they regarded so comparable.

One medic mentioned: “I think there may have been GSWs [gunshot wounds] sprinkled in, but that’s inconclusive and wasn’t medically worth trying to figure out. They would be treated the same.” The US navy investigation has insisted there have been no gunshot wounds detected amongst any sufferers US medics handled on the airport, and no bullets have been recovered.

One US medic, recognized as a “68Z,” the navy designation for a senior officer typically with medical expertise, mentioned: “Originally, a lot of the wound (sic.) were classified as gunshot wounds, but they were actually because of shrapnel. But there were some gunshot wounds. There was a non-US patient that had a bullet inside the back of his head after small arms fire.” The medic, whose title is redacted, mentioned within the interview they noticed 70 sufferers and: “I was the person writing the patients on the board and assisting everywhere.”

Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for US Central Command, mentioned in an e mail earlier this week to CNN that the medic was contradicted by surgeons within the working theater who mentioned they didn’t take away bullets as they labored. He mentioned the 68Z officer was “was not a Medical Doctor or Officer, and was not administering medical care in the Operating Room”. The “68Z” does nonetheless, within the interview, say they have been previously a “combat medic” and an “LPN,” a licensed sensible nurse.

Urban mentioned a number of the testimony highlighted to him by CNN have been “examples of statements deemed less credible … For each of these instances you describe, we had contradictory information from several credible sources.”

Urban added: “While there are conflicting statements, as well as inconsistent evidence, the investigation team drew its conclusions based on a preponderance of all the evidence collected, after careful analysis and synthesis.”

Urban additionally pointed to the possible influence of the blast on troops’ recollections, and famous how investigators “assessed credibility of Service Members based on their maturity and experience in operational environments.” The paperwork seem to report largely the junior Marines on the scene of the blast seeing rounds impacting round them.

Urban added that medics on the airport offering care didn’t assess how sufferers have been injured. “Medical providers did not make forensic findings at HKIA and were solely focused on treatment,” he wrote within the e mail.

“Many individuals and Leaders unaffected by the blast indicated that claims of incoming rounds were not accurate”, Urban mentioned.

Investigators throughout Friday’s briefing on the Pentagon mentioned the “confined space” wherein the warning photographs have been fired “caused an echo which created the illusion of a firefight”. Urban added: “We have multiple sources unaffected by the blast that indicate those affected by the blast who claimed to fire their weapons did not.”