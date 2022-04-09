Tewatia hits two sixes for amazing IPL win

Rahul Tewatia has produced a improbable IPL finale, smashing sixes off the final two balls to offer newomers Gujarat Lions their third straight win with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

Punjab appeared to have the sport within the bag on Friday however bowler Odean Smith conceded an overthrow off the fourth ball of the ultimate over, which left Tewatia having to hit two maximums off the ultimate deliveries to win.

Incredibly, he did simply that, twice clearing the midwicket fence off Smith in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium to take his facet to their victory goal on 4-190.

“Amazing feeling,” left-handed Tewatia stated after scoring 13 runs off the three balls he confronted.

“There was nothing to think (about), just go there and hit sixes. The last ball was off the middle of the bat, and I knew it was a six.”

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any machine. Thursday – Monday papers house delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Earlier, Liam Livingstone’s 64 off 27 balls and a breezy 27 off the final 13 balls between tailenders Rahul Chahar (22 not out) and Arshdeep Singh (10 not out) had lifted Punjab’s complete to a formidable 9-189 after Gujarat selected to bowl.

In reply, Gujarat’s Australian worldwide Matthew Wade received caught behind for six however his fellow opener Shubman Gill took the reins, scoring 96 off 59 balls.

But with 20 nonetheless wanted off the final eight deliveries, Gill performed a low broad full toss from Kagiso Rabada and was caught within the covers after hitting 11 fours and a six in his 59-ball knock.

Captain Hardik Pandya was run out off the primary authentic ball from Smith within the last over after scoring 27 off 18 earlier than Tewatia noticed Gujarat by to their third win from three video games.

“It was a tough game, but we fought hard and were five to seven runs short,” Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal stated.

“We did really well to get ourselves to that score … last over could have been anybody’s game. We totally back Odean, it’s all right, it’s just a game of cricket.”

Earlier, Gujarat ought to have gotten Livingstone on 20 however replays confirmed Pandya had touched the boundary mark off leg-spinner Rashid Khan within the ninth over.

Livingstone smashed 44 extra runs off the following 20 deliveries he confronted earlier than Rashid returned within the sixteenth and finally had the Englishman caught at deep sq. leg by David Miller.

The perennially glorious Rashid completed with 3-22 when he additionally trapped Shahrukh Khan (15) leg earlier than wicket in the identical over as Gujarat got here again strongly within the second half of the innings by claiming wickets at common intervals.