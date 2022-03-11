Tewksbury Residents To Donate U-Haul Full Of Supplies To Ukraine

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – At TJ Callahan’s Pub in Tewksbury, Thursday evening might have been simply one other karaoke evening. But within the bar’s again room: Tewksbury residents had been making a world impression.

“I honestly did not expect this to be this big,” stated organizer Monika Vosyliute of Tewksbury.

READ MORE: ‘So Ready For Baseball’: Red Sox Fans, Fenway Businesses Celebrate End Of MLB Lockout

Vosyliute is from Lithuania and has pals in Poland. Watching the struggle in Ukraine on her tv has been extremely painful.

“Watching the news, talking to my family and friends, seeing how horrible this whole thing is,” she stated. “I would rather do something instead of just watching the news.”

READ MORE: Heavy Rain Coming Saturday In Eastern Massachusetts, Worcester County Could See Snow

So, she posted on a group Facebook web page, and inside days, the Tewksbury group delivered.

The proprietor at TJ Callahan’s gave Vosyliute the again room for the drive. By Thursday afternoon, it was full of toiletries, kids’s garments, diapers, and extra. Volunteers spent the day organizing the donations into bins.

The response was overwhelming, sufficient to warrant renting a big U-Haul truck to load the donations.

MORE NEWS: NH Lawmakers Firmly Reject Seceding From United States

The plan now could be the drive the bins to Cardi’s Furniture in North Attleboro on Saturday, then a gaggle there’s organizing transport to Poland, the place the objects will then be distributed to the individuals who want them most in Ukraine.