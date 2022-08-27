Texas Border Judge Sets $5k Bond on Politically Connected Mexican Woman Caught with Guns, Cash

A Texas border choose seems to have set a $5,000 bond on a girl from Mexico who’s going through cash laundering costs. Authorities stopped the lady from attempting to cross to Mexico with $250,000 and two handguns.

Court data filed in Webb county revealed that authorities booked 28-year-old Yeishi Moriya Villasenor on August 23 into an area jail. At that point, Moriya went earlier than native county Justice of the Peace Leticia Martinez who formally charged her with one rely of cash laundering and set her bond at $5,000. Records additionally revealed that Moriya was launched on August 25 after an area bail bondsman posted her bond.

The case started on Monday on the Juarez-Lincoln bridge within the border metropolis of Laredo, Texas, when a girl driving a 2022 Volkswagen Jetta approached to enter Mexico, a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed.

A CBP officer despatched the lady to a secondary inspection the place authorities introduced a police canine that led them to a number of bundles of money, a forty five caliber handgun, and a 9mm handgun. According to CBP, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office filed state costs in opposition to Moriya and Homeland Security Investigations can also be investigating the case. It stays unclear if federal authorities can be charging the Moriya sooner or later. According to the Laredo Morning Times, Moriya was going to obtain $3,000 to maneuver the cash from Dallas to her dwelling state of Michoacan.

The case sparked controversy in Mexico since Moriya is the daughter of Artemio Moriya, the mayor of the town of Tacambaro, Michoacan, and a member of the nation’s ruling get together MORENA. Numerous Facebook posts from Yeishi Moriya present her selling her father’s political profession.

The MORENA get together was based by Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) who has been beforehand quoted as claiming that the struggle on medication is over. The Mexican president promotes a non-violent strategy in opposition to drug cartels that led to the phrase “abrazos no balazos or hugs, not bullets.” This strategy led to a lot criticism of AMLO and MORENA and accusations that the get together is favoring sure legal organizations.

On Friday night, a number of days after Yeishi’s arrest, Artemio Moriya issued a video assertion the place he confirmed the arrest of his daughter. The politician claimed that on the time of the arrest, Yeishi was along with her husband and two youngsters. After his daughter’s launch from jail, the household was going to journey again together with the politician’s spouse however he misplaced communication with them and has not heard from them. The politician didn’t make any statements concerning the money and weapons that US authorities seized from his daughter.

