Texas elementary school shooting: Live updates

SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center (Nicole Chavez/CNN)

Less than two miles away from Robb Elementary School, the place at the least 19 children and two adults were killed by a mass shooter on Tuesday, the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center has change into the epicenter for households searching for their youngsters.

For greater than 12 hours, households gathered in silence exterior the center — which was serving as a polling place for the runoff election on Tuesday — ready for updates.

At least 4 households instructed CNN that folks had been requested for DNA swabs to substantiate their relationship with their youngsters and instructed to attend for an hour for a solution.

A father, who had simply acquired the information that his youngster was useless, fought again tears as a number of of his cousins embraced him.

A couple of yards away, a grandmother who had pushed from San Antonio mentioned she wouldn’t cease praying for her 10-year-old granddaughter as they waited for the outcomes of the DNA swabs.

Inside the civic middle, metropolis employees had been handing out pizza, snacks and water to households. Some dad and mom waited in silence or had been sobbing quietly as a gaggle of kids sat on the ground enjoying with teddy bears. Later, a gaggle of native pastors and chaplains arrived to supply their help to the households.

Zinna Aguilera, a 61-year-old bookkeeper who lives in entrance of the elementary college, mentioned she first discovered concerning the taking pictures when a good friend referred to as her, asking if her granddaughter stayed residence on Tuesday.

“It’s sad. You would have never imagined that this was going to happen in Uvalde, Texas. I’ve lived here 32 years, I went to this school, my sisters, my brothers, my grandkids, my daughters, everybody. If you lived in this area, you went to this school,” Aguilera says.

People on this largely Hispanic neighborhood sat exterior their houses after the taking pictures, some with their households whereas others gathered with neighbors.

“We’ve been in this neighborhood forever, We have cousins, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews who live in the same streets or within a couple of blocks,” Aguilera said.

Across the street from the school, Adolfo Cruz waited for word about his 10-year-old granddaughter.

Adolfo Cruz (Nicole Chavez/CNN)

The 69-year-old air conditioning contractor answered calls from worried family members and friends while watching local and state law enforcement officers walk inside the school building.

Cruz, a cancer survivor, said he couldn’t lose hope but questioned how no school resource officers were able to stop the shooter from walking into the campus.

“Where were they (officers)? How did he get across the school fence?” Cruz said.

Adela and Paul Martinez (Nicole Chavez/CNN)

Adela Martinez and her husband Paul Martinez, a former city council member and former furniture store owner, spoke about the grief spreading across this town of 16,000 people.