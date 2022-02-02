Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he can’t guarantee power one year after freeze

As a chilly entrance and doable ice storms head into Texas this week, Governor Greg Abbott mentioned the state is extra ready for the climate this 12 months than it was the final, however mentioned there might be energy outages once more.

The National Weather Service issued midweek winter storm warnings heeding in opposition to icy circumstances in a number of Texas counties.

Last 12 months, over two million Texans had been out of energy after the state’s energy grid was hit by a winter storm and freezing temperatures.

In November, Abbott pledged that energy would keep on this winter.

“I can guarantee the lights will stay on,” Abbott mentioned to a KTBC-TV reporter in November.

However, Abbott has since rescinded his vow. During a press convention, the governor mentioned that ice on energy strains might trigger the ability to exit.

“No one can guarantee that there won’t be a load shed event,” Abbott mentioned, in accordance with the Texas Tribune. “But what we will work and strive to achieve — and what we’re prepared to achieve — is that the power’s going to stay on across the entire state.”

A load shed happens when the demand for electrical energy is greater than the provision, inflicting rolling blackouts whereas grid operators try and maintain the system from collapsing. During the load shed final 12 months, a whole lot of individuals misplaced their lives because of the storm.

One of Texas’ largest electrical energy retailers remains to be dealing with a number of class-action lawsuits to compensate prospects affected by surging costs that got here alongside the inclement climate. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and dozens of energy producers had a lawsuit filed in opposition to them in Travis County District Court.

The lawsuit alleges that the businesses “failed to plan and prepare for the winter storm event, and the energy failure caused significant property damage to the policyholders of plaintiffs,” KXAN reported.

ERCOT says the ability grid is prepared for winter operations this 12 months. The firm mentioned in a press launch in January that the readiness report confirmed 321 out of 324 electrical era models and transmission services handed the brand new winterization laws.

“The Texas electric grid is more prepared for winter operations than ever before,” mentioned interim ERCOT CEO Brad Jones.

Abbott backed the declare, saying he is been working with ERCOT to strengthen the ability grid.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who’s working in opposition to Abbott for governor, expressed his dissatisfaction with Abbott’s dealing with of the preliminary disaster.

“Governor Abbott was warned repeatedly after grid failures in 2011 and 2014 that we had serious vulnerabilities,” O’Rourke instructed KVUE Monday. “He didn’t listen to the experts and has failed to do anything since the collapse last February.”

On the stump, O’Rourke has been adamant about fixing the grid. On Tuesday, he tweeted, “When I’m governor, we won’t have to worry every time the temperature drops.”