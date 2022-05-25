Texas Governor says 15 killed in elementary school shooting

A gunman opened hearth at an elementary faculty in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 college students and one trainer, Governor Greg Abbott advised reporters.

Abbott stated the suspect, who the governor recognized as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was himself killed, apparently by law enforcement officials responding to the scene.

Official particulars on the circumstances of the noon capturing remained sketchy within the rapid aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School within the city of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased and its believed that responding officers killed him,” Abbott advised a information briefing.

